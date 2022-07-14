By Ian McConnell
Killochan Castle, a former private estate in Ayrshire, is set to open this summer as an exclusive private hire luxury retreat with prices starting at £18,000 per week.
Except for a 70-year interruption, Killochan Castle has been in the Cathcart family since the 14th century. Rip Cathcart, a property developer and entrepreneur in the US, and his wife, Millie, purchased the estate in 2021 and are said to be “excited to return the property to the family fold”
The grade A listed castle sits on 143 acres of private countryside, and the estate has 22 bedrooms.
The castle features a a dungeon, and a clock tower. It also has an ancient machicolation three storeys above the main entrance. This was previously a defensive feature which could be used to drop boiling oil, hot sand, or rocks on to attackers or unwanted guests.
The estate is bisected by the Girvan Water and is near the seaside towns of Girvan and Troon.
Millie Cathcart said: “There is a lot to appreciate about South Ayrshire and Girvan, and we look forward to showcasing this beautiful area to guests and tourists staying at our property. We can’t wait for guests to discover the history, beauty and warmth of this place.
“We live on a farm in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia. The terrain and weather are very similar, as is the friendliness of the people. Add to that, all the activities that our family enjoys: biking, fishing, hiking, history, exploring the mountains and seaside and it feels like home from home.”
She added: “One of the best parts is that we are returning Killochan to the Cathcart Family. Rip has had a small pencil drawing of the castle ever since he was a boy, and it’s always been on the wall in our home. We never imagined that it would be ours and that we would be able to share it.”
Interiors have been designed and furnished by Royal Warrant holder Mikhail Pietranek.
