An East Kilbride-based e-commerce business that works with Next, Debenhams Online, Ian McCloud Distillers and Public Health Scotland has secured bank backing amid a major expansion.

Dimensions Scotland has secured £522,000 from HSBC UK to purchase a new warehouse after demand for its services grew significantly during the pandemic.

Dimensions partners with its customers by providing outsourced storage and order fulfilment services as well as a variety of mailing and packaging services.

It currently rents property at Glenburn Road in East Kilbride, but rapidly outgrew the space due to demand from a growing clientele during the pandemic.

The new 27,000 sq ft warehouse at Albion Way in East Kilbride will be used in addition to its existing Glenburn Road warehouse to help the business meet increasing demand as turnover is expected to increase by over 50 per cent in the next financial year alone.

The business has seen its number of employees more than double from 25 to 52 as a result and this figure is expected to double again within the next 12 months.

Graeme Harrowell, Director at Dimensions, said: “After a turbulent period during the pandemic, we’ve managed to create a solid foundation for the future of the business and the support from HSBC UK has been instrumental in this.

"The investment will enable us to significantly increase storage and distribution capacity for our clients, therefore helping us to increase turnover and profitability. We cannot wait to see where this takes us.”

Kevin McKenna, relationship manager at HSBC UK, added: “It’s brilliant to see a business emerging from the pandemic stronger than ever. With the number of new clients increasing so quickly, Dimensions has worked hard to seize opportunity in challenging circumstances and demonstrated great success.”

Glasgow restaurant institution sold to UK pub chain

GLASGOW'S longest established family-run restaurant has been sold to a UK pub chain.

The Ubiquitous Chip, which has been owned by the Clydesdale family since 1971 and is world-renowned, has been bought over by the Metropolitan Pub Company, which is owned by Suffolk-based Greene King.

​Appeal for creditors to come forward years after liquidation

CREDITORS are being urged to register for a share in a “substantial legacy” years after a business went into liquidation.

The legacy left to the Royal Aberdeen Workshops for the Blind and Disabled, which traded as Glencraft since 1873 on Wellington Road in Aberdeen prior to entering liquidation in 2009, is now to be distributed to creditors.

