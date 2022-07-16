One of Scotland’s top scientists was suspended from the Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC) after a complaint from an individual about whom he allegedly made an insulting remark.

Professor Lee Cronin, Regius Chair of Chemistry at Glasgow University, served the three-month sanction earlier this year.

In an official notice, the Society said Prof Cronin had breached its code of conduct in relation to the requirement to behave “honourably” and “with integrity” in professional life, and the obligation to recognise the public interest, encourage “inclusivity” and protect “dignity and welfare”.

An investigation found he had also failed to meet the code’s demands regarding the need to respect others and fulfil one’s duties in a “fair manner” by “being aware of” and “limiting” biases.

The suspension period began on March 8 and ended on June 7, 2022.

An RSC spokesman said: “All parties to this process were involved constructively throughout the investigation and disciplinary processes. In line with our established processes, details of individual cases will remain confidential.”

Prof Cronin is among the most admired figures in British chemistry. He has been at Glasgow since 2002 and became regius professor at the age of only 39.

According to the website for the Cronin Group of researchers, Prof Cronin leads one of the largest multidisciplinary, chemistry-based teams in the world, having raised over $35 million (£29.5m) in grants and with current income of $15m. He is particularly well known for his work in areas such as assembling artificial life and the construction of chemical computers.

Prof Cronin has given over 300 international talks and authored more than 350 peer-reviewed papers. His recent work has been published in Nature, Science and PNAS.

RSC bosses stressed that their probe into the complaint against him had followed strict protocols. A spokesman said: “All members of the Royal Society of Chemistry are subject to the same code of conduct and the same investigative and disciplinary processes for when it is alleged to have been infringed.

“Disciplinary proceedings and processes are led by independent professionals, both from across the chemical sciences community and other industries. There are no paid members of RSC staff involved in decision making.”

He added: “The makeup of our disciplinary committee includes chartered chemists, as well as independent members who are not affiliated to the Royal Society of Chemistry – but who hold similar senior positions in a variety of fields.”

A Glasgow University spokesman said: “The university is aware that Professor Lee Cronin has had his membership of the Royal Society of Chemistry suspended for a three-month period, following a full independent investigation into a complaint made by a third party.

“The RSC did not seek input from the University of Glasgow during the process.”

Prof Cronin told The Herald that he had no comment to offer beyond what was said by the RSC in its statement.