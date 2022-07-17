A SCOTTISH city's longest established family-run restaurant has been sold to a UK pub chain.
The Ubiquitous Chip, which has been in the Clydesdale family since 1971 and has welcomed A-list celebrities and royalty to its tables, has been bought by the Metropolitan Pub Company, a subsidiary of Suffolk-based firm Greene King.
The deal includes the two other west end restaurants owned by Colin Clydesdale and his wife Carol Wright, Stravaigin and Hanoi Bike Shop.
300-year-old 'haunted' inn sold
The Drovers Inn in Inverarnan at Loch Lomond, which has been on the same site for more than 300 years, has been sold from an asking price of offers over £3 million to the Bruce Group.
The T-shirts worn by staff and sold to customers say it was voted “Scottish Pub of the Year 1705”, a spokesman for Shepherd Chartered Surveyors, which handled the sale, noted.
Scottish tech spinout with US Army contract wins funding
EDINBURGH-based pureLiFi has raised £10 million to support the commercial roll-out of its ultrafast wireless technology into consumer markets such as mobile phones, tablets and other connected devices.
Chief executive Alistair Banham said the money from the Scottish National Investment Bank (SNIB) will allow pureLiFi to “continue in our journey to take our technology into all parts of the world”.
Glasgow scrap metal recycling firm in same family for 130 years sold
A 130-YEAR-OLD Scottish family-owned recycling company has been acquired by a major end-of-life vehicle processor.
Glasgow-based recycler John R Adam and Sons has been acquired for an undisclosed sum by Preston-headquartered Recycling Lives in a move that takes the joint headcount to 550 and annual turnover to more than £300 million.
