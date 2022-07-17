A SCOTTISH city's longest established family-run restaurant has been sold to a UK pub chain.

The Ubiquitous Chip, which has been in the Clydesdale family since 1971 and has welcomed A-list celebrities and royalty to its tables, has been bought by the Metropolitan Pub Company, a subsidiary of Suffolk-based firm Greene King.

The deal includes the two other west end restaurants owned by Colin Clydesdale and his wife Carol Wright, Stravaigin and Hanoi Bike Shop.

300-year-old 'haunted' inn sold

The Drovers Inn in Inverarnan at Loch Lomond, which has been on the same site for more than 300 years, has been sold from an asking price of offers over £3 million to the Bruce Group.

The hotel featured recently on the TV programme Britain’s Favourite Walks, hosted by Julia Bradbury.

The T-shirts worn by staff and sold to customers say it was voted “Scottish Pub of the Year 1705”, a spokesman for Shepherd Chartered Surveyors, which handled the sale, noted.

Scottish tech spinout with US Army contract wins funding

EDINBURGH-based pureLiFi has raised £10 million to support the commercial roll-out of its ultrafast wireless technology into consumer markets such as mobile phones, tablets and other connected devices.

LiFi – short for “light fidelity” – can transmit 1,000 times more data than the entire radio wave spectrum currently used to deliver wireless data, including Wi-Fi and 5G.

Chief executive Alistair Banham said the money from the Scottish National Investment Bank (SNIB) will allow pureLiFi to “continue in our journey to take our technology into all parts of the world”.

Glasgow scrap metal recycling firm in same family for 130 years sold

A 130-YEAR-OLD Scottish family-owned recycling company has been acquired by a major end-of-life vehicle processor.

Founded in 2008, Recycling Lives said it plans to continue to expand.

Glasgow-based recycler John R Adam and Sons has been acquired for an undisclosed sum by Preston-headquartered Recycling Lives in a move that takes the joint headcount to 550 and annual turnover to more than £300 million.

​​​​​​​​Sign up for free: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the seven-day round-up on Sunday 👇