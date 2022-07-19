A ‘RARELY available’ Victorian guest house with six letting rooms has been put on the market at a guide price of £625,000.

The well-established Seton Guest House in Glasgow is described as one of the finest in the area and has had extensive refurbishment, said agent Smith and Clough Associates.

The property is a mile from the city centre and 300 yards from the nearest rail station.

The agent said it is the “ideal property for a first-time buyer, complementary business or as an addition to similar currently owned business”.

“Sited in a conservation area along Seton Terrace which is made up of impressive Victorian town houses and runs parallel to Duke Street in Dennistoun,” said Smith and Clough.

Inside Seton House

“Dennistoun is in Glasgow’s east end, to the north of the River Clyde and in recent years has benefited from extensive re development with many of its residents now being students or young professionals taking advantage of what this bustling area has to offer.

“Located only one mile from the city centre and the Merchant City, Dennistoun offers a host of local amenities.

“Seton Guest House is an ideal base from which to explore Glasgow be it for business or pleasure and is ideal for sightseeing.

“Many tourist and sporting attractions are close by including Celtic Park, Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, Tollcross Swimming Arena, and Glasgow Cathedral.”

Hit to profits drives Direct Line to hike cost of insurance

HIGHER costs for used cars, more expensive parts and longer repair times have hit profits at Direct Line, the UK’s second-largest motor insurer.

The group’s shares were among the poorest performers yesterday in London following a trading update in which it warned that overall claims costs are rising at about 10 per cent.

​Glasgow-based chef breaking boundaries says city is a joy to serve

SHE turned her back on the hospitality scene in London to head 400 miles north and open a new business in the midst of a pandemic.

Now one year on, chef and deli owner Tanya Gohil says she wouldn’t have done it any other way and as she’s taken the city to her heart, it seems her customers have reciprocated.

