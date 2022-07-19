A ‘RARELY available’ Victorian guest house with six letting rooms has been put on the market at a guide price of £625,000.
The well-established Seton Guest House in Glasgow is described as one of the finest in the area and has had extensive refurbishment, said agent Smith and Clough Associates.
The property is a mile from the city centre and 300 yards from the nearest rail station.
The agent said it is the “ideal property for a first-time buyer, complementary business or as an addition to similar currently owned business”.
“Sited in a conservation area along Seton Terrace which is made up of impressive Victorian town houses and runs parallel to Duke Street in Dennistoun,” said Smith and Clough.
“Dennistoun is in Glasgow’s east end, to the north of the River Clyde and in recent years has benefited from extensive re development with many of its residents now being students or young professionals taking advantage of what this bustling area has to offer.
“Located only one mile from the city centre and the Merchant City, Dennistoun offers a host of local amenities.
“Seton Guest House is an ideal base from which to explore Glasgow be it for business or pleasure and is ideal for sightseeing.
“Many tourist and sporting attractions are close by including Celtic Park, Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, Tollcross Swimming Arena, and Glasgow Cathedral.”
Hit to profits drives Direct Line to hike cost of insurance
HIGHER costs for used cars, more expensive parts and longer repair times have hit profits at Direct Line, the UK’s second-largest motor insurer.
The group’s shares were among the poorest performers yesterday in London following a trading update in which it warned that overall claims costs are rising at about 10 per cent.
Glasgow-based chef breaking boundaries says city is a joy to serve
SHE turned her back on the hospitality scene in London to head 400 miles north and open a new business in the midst of a pandemic.
Now one year on, chef and deli owner Tanya Gohil says she wouldn’t have done it any other way and as she’s taken the city to her heart, it seems her customers have reciprocated.
Sign up for free: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the seven-day round-up on Sunday 👇
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here