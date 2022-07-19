A BUSINESS described as one of Scotland’s top-rated dental practices has been sold.

Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co said Shawlands Dental Care, an eight-surgery practice in the Southside of Glasgow, was sold for an undsiclosed sum.

It primarily offers private dental care to people in the city, as well as receiving dental implant referrals from all over the country.

Dr Arfan Ahmed, opened the clinic in 2014. Dr Haroon Ismail joined in 2016 and has been providing Invisalign since 2018.

Dr Ahmed said: “I wasn’t prepared to let the clinic go to just anyone. We’ve spent years fostering incredible relationships with our patients and the local community.

"My amazing team have helped forge our reputation for excellence and it was vital to me that the buyers continued to uphold that. I know that I’ve found that in Dentex. We share the same values and vision and I’m excited and proud to work alongside them.”

Chris Lekkas, of Dentex, said: “We are delighted to partner up with Shawlands Dental Care.

"Over the last eight years, they have continued to invest in the premises, their team, and new technologies to offer the highest level of service to their patients. Working together, we look forward to continuing to build on their success in what is already one of the leading dental practices in Scotland.”

Joel Mannix, of Christie & Co, who handled the sale, said: “We were delighted to have been engaged to sell this exceptional eight-surgery practice, and to find a capable buyer who could not only transact a deal at this level but would also continue to nurture the growth of the business all the while still delivering on high-quality patient care.

"Dentex has acquired one of the best practices in Scotland and the sellers can now concentrate on their wider clinical role within the practice.”

Edinburgh travel agent hailed

JIMMY Martin Travel has been awarded the title of Scotland’s Best Small Travel Agency for the fifth time – and the fourth consecutive time.

It picked up the accoladate at the latest Agent Achievement Awards for travel agents in the UK and Ireland.

​Pay slumps at record rate as inflation heads to double figures

PAY packets are shrinking at their fastest rate on record, according to new official figures, as modest salary rises are overtaken by soaring inflation.

The Office for National Statistics reported regular pay, which excludes bonuses, fell by 3.7 per cent in real terms in the three months to May.

