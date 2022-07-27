Proposals for a significant mixed-use development in Falkland and an extensive range of new facilities for the village are set to go out for public consultation.

It comes after a whisky business announced plans for a major investment in Scotland including new headquarters, a whisky museum housing a world-famous collection and a hotel.

Scotch Whisky Investments said the delivery of a new mixed-used development in Falkland will bring a new corporate HQ building and an expansion of a proposed whisky storage facility in Glenrothes.

It includes a proposal to bring the Unseen Valentino Zagatti Collection from the Netherlands to Fife. The collection features more than 3,000 bottles is thought to be the world's oldest.

The international business, which is involved in the whisky asset management sector, has a license to offer financial investment products in the form of bottles and casks of single malt Scotch whisky issued by the Dutch Authority for Financial Markets (AFM).

SWI seeks to showcase the history of, and educate people about single malt Scotch whisky, as well as promote investment in the commodity.

SWI is seeking to deliver a mixed-use development in Falkland at the former St John's Works site, located to the south of the village. This includes proposals for a new iconic corporate headquarters building with restaurants, museum and serviced accommodation and extensive community facilities for Falkland.

Historic village of Falkland

The development will deliver significant investment, creating employment and tourism opportunities for the village.

The 3.64-hectare St John's Work's site was formerly a linoleum factory and then taken over by Smith Anderson, a manufacturer of paper bags, before its closure in 2013, after which it was demolished.

This headquarters building aims to act as a centrepiece for learning about and showcasing single malt Scotch whisky, as well as providing a place of hospitality for worldwide investors in this commodity.

Designed to house the worldwide administrative functions of the company itself, the intent is that the site will have stature and status with global appeal.

Full details about the proposals will be available to the public at 9 am on Tuesday August 2.

An online consultation for Falkland will take place between 3pm and 8pm on Tuesday August 2.

A second in-person public consultation for the Falkland event will be held on Wednesday, 14 September, between 4.30 pm and 7.30 pm, at Falkland Community Hall, Back Wynd, Falkland, Fife KY15 7BX.

A spokesperson at SWI said: "We're delighted to be giving the public the chance to have a say on our development proposals at Falkland.

"This exciting development provides much-needed investment in the community with a globally recognised headquarters for Scotch Whisky Investments.

"We are consulting extensively to ensure that that the public have an opportunity to input their views and shape our proposals. We encourage the community to attend, raise any questions they may have and provide feedback."

Edinburgh Recast signs Manchester City video deal

AN Edinburgh video technology company has hailed its biggest partnership to date with English football giants Manchester City.

The club has today announced the official launch of its Recast Channel, as part of its continued direct-to-fans content offering for followers around the globe.

​Craneware completes integration of major US acquisition

MEDICAL software provider Craneware said it is line to reap the rewards of the company’s biggest-ever acquisition when it reports its year-end results in September.

In a trading update the Edinburgh-headquartered company said revenues for the year to the end of June more than doubled to approximately $165 million (£137m) on the same period a year earlier following an 11-month contribution from Sentry Data Systems.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Sign up for free: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the seven-day round-up on Sunday 👇