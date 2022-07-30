PARKMEAD GROUP, the energy company headed by former Dana Petroleum chief Tom Cross, is looking for commercial partners to invest in what it is billed as one of the North Sea’s largest undeveloped oil projects, writes Scott Wright.

The company has launched the farm-out process for the Greater Perth Area in the Moray Firth, which holds approximately 55 million barrels of recoverable oil equivalent (MMBoe) in the core Perth field. The wider GPA project has the potential to deliver between 75 and 130 MMBoe. Parkmead holds a 100 per cent interest in the field, which is fully appraised.