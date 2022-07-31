DEFENCE giant BAE Systems is preparing for a major milestone in the manufacture of the Ministry of Defence's Type 26 frigate series.
BAE Systems said HMS Glasgow is set to enter water for the first time.
The company said: “The Type 26 programme continues to progress well with construction under way on the first three ships.
"Preparations continue for the first of class, HMS Glasgow, to depart our Govan shipyard in Glasgow and enter the water later this year before transitioning to our Scotstoun shipyard for further outfit, test and commissioning."
The ship is the first of eight Type 26 frigates which will safeguard both the nation's nuclear deterrence and its aircraft carrier strike groups from interference from hostile submarines.
Scotch whisky giant hails ‘star’ brand as sales recover from pandemic
DIAGEO has toasted a “star” showing by Scotch whisky brand Johnnie Walker as it declared sales have been boosted by the recovery of the on-trade from the pandemic.
The spirits giant declared that it sold more than 21 million cases of its flagship blended Scotch globally in the year to June 30, as the brand saw a 34 per cent rise in sales.
Buccleuch back in profit with commercial property and staycation boost
BUCCLEUCH has posted operating profits of £4.472 million for the year to last October, having made losses of £6.81m in the prior 12 months as the coronavirus pandemic weighed on its commercial property and hospitality revenues.
MDS Estates, the parent company of the Duke of Buccleuch’s estates, agriculture forestry, commercial property and renewable energy group, raised turnover to £93.025m in the 12 months to October 31 from £48.667m in the prior financial year.
Drax keeps the profits flowing as decision on Cruachan looms
DRAX, which is seeking permission for a major expansion of its Cruachan hydro power plant in Argyll, has reported a rise in profits as the group benefitted from high electricity prices and strong demand for renewable energy.
The company operates a number of hydro facilities in Scotland and has converted four coal-fired units at its Drax power station in North Yorkshire to sustainable biomass burning compressed wood pellets.
