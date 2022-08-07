A SCOTTISH hotel that can trace its roots to 1874 has fallen into liquidation.
Broomhall Castle, in Menstrie, near Stirling, was turned into a hotel in 1985, and offered function rooms, a restaurant and 17 en-suite bedrooms.
Despite being popular as a wedding venue, trading was badly affected by the impact of Covid lockdowns, with debts accrued making the business no longer viable.
The business ceased trading following the appointment of administrators Ken Pattullo and Kenny Craig of Begbies with all staff being made redundant.
World record holder heads out on a new business path
IT'S little surprise when Mark Beaumont answers the phone from astride his bike on a two-mile jaunt from a breakfast meeting in St Andrew Square to the northern Edinburgh suburb of Trinity.
He dismounts to take the call, walking the bicycle the rest of the way home with the sound of traffic swooshing by in the background.
Major Celtic investor and advertising tycoon Chris Trainer sells majority of outdoor sites
FORREST Group, the Glasgow-based company owned by entrepreneur Chris Trainer, has struck a deal to sell the majority of its outdoor advertising sites across the UK.
The sites, which represent the largest privately-owned portfolio of out-of-home advertising locations in the UK, have been acquired by Wildstone Capital for an undisclosed sum.
Scottish ministers reject art deco cinema demolition appeal
SCOTTISH ministers have rejected an appeal to partly demolish a former art deco cinema to create homes.
The works proposed included the demolition of the auditorium and retention and partial restoration of principal exterior of elements of the art deco façade, and creating 20 flats with associated car parking and landscaping.
