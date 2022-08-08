TWO planning applications have been submitted for new residential townhouses and purpose-built student accommodation on and Eyre Place Lane and Eyre Place in the Scottish capital.

The masterplan-led approach includes two planning applications, one for nine residential townhouses fronting Eyre Place Lane, and one for 142 studio flats for students on Eyre Place.

The proposals would sit on a gap site, with the land formerly being used as a builders’ yard consisting of a series of one-two storey office, retail and storage facilities, which have now been demolished. The proposals have been "informed by extensive community engagement and consultee feedback", the developer said.

The PBSA proposals represent CA Ventures’ second set of plans for Edinburgh, with proposals being submitted in July 2022 for purpose-built student accommodation and public realm improvements on Yeaman Place, including an active travel link from Dundee Street to the Union Canal.

The purpose-built student accommodation development at Eyre Place would be managed by Novel Student, CA Ventures’ in-house student accommodation operator.

Rachel Mallia, director of development at CA Ventures, said: “We are delighted to submit our student accommodation proposals for Eyre Place as part of a wider mixed-use development, which will bring a disused former scrapyard back into productive use.

"Our proposals will provide much-needed accommodation for students at Edinburgh’s universities and, alongside our proposals for Yeaman Place, represent a strong commitment to Edinburgh.”

The proposals were designed by a team including Fletcher Joseph Associates, OPEN, Scott Hobbs Planning, and Etive Consulting Engineers.