REAL estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield has expanded its Scottish operation with 11 new appointments.

Scott McKenzie joins as an associate director in the building consultancy department based in Glasgow. Joining him as a senior building surveyor is Josh Brines.

In Glasgow, Rachael Docherty joins the valuations team as a senior surveyor. Gary Kong joins the Edinburgh team as a surveyor.

The asset services team based in Glasgow sees Ksenija Kasijan and Marcin Dzikowski appointed as surveyors while Alan Kennedy bolsters the global occupier services team as a surveyor alongside Megan Neil, who will be based in Edinburgh.

Joining the lease and transaction advisory team as a senior surveyor is Sheila Munro who will work across both offices.

Two graduate surveyors have also joined the business: Deanna Hughes will work with the valuation team in Edinburgh while Anthony Rowley joins the Glasgow business space team.

Stuart Dorward, managing partner (Scotland) and UK head of project management said: “Like most industries attracting good talent is an ongoing commitment in a competitive landscape.

“We have a robust learning and development pathway that the team will benefit from and with our continued business growth, they will be actively engaged in contributing to our success.”