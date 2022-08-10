The world’s largest office furniture company has chosen Tsunami Axis as its sole certified dealer in Scotland.
Renowned American design company MillerKnoll, created last year via Herman Miller’s $1.8 billion (£1.5bn) acquisition of US rival Knoll, has made Tsunami Axis one of its first few approved dealers in Europe. Headquartered in London, Tsunami Axis opened its first Scottish office in Edinburgh in 2010, followed by Glasgow in 2020.
In Scotland, Tsunami Axis provides specialist design support and furniture to a range of global companies in sectors such as law and engineering. It also works with a growing number of burgeoning technology companies.
Aidan Robertson, director of north UK for Tsunami Axis, said the agreement will allow the company to move into new markets, with education being a key target.
“Although we have been working with what was Herman Miller for a number of successful years, it was by no means guaranteed that we would have such a strong relationship with the company after its acquisition of Knoll and subsequent expansion,” Mr Robertsons said.
“For Tsunami Axis to be selected as one of only a few MillerKnoll certified dealers and indeed the only one within Scotland is a testament to our staff and our service provision, which we are very proud of.”
Headquartered in Michigan and dating back to 1905, Herman Miller generated global revenues of nearly $2.5bn (£2.1bn) in 2021. Headquartered in Pennsylvania, Knoll began trading in 1938 and is focused on contract office furnishings and systems sales.
The combined MillerKnoll has a presence in more than 100 countries, with 64 showrooms and more than 50 physical retail locations operating alongside e-commerce channels.
“Herman Miller, now MillerKnoll, and Tsunami Axis have a history of successfully completing numerous projects for large global corporates and national companies,” head of channel development Jawad Khan said.
“We continue to be impressed by Tsunami Axis and the lengths to which the team in Scotland goes to ensure the workplace needs of clients are fully understood and met.
"Our values are similar, and we are looking forward to working together even more closely through this strategic partnership.”
