A SCOTTISH freight and logistics firm is celebrating hitting one million deliveries over 12 months as it hailed its growth strategies.

Streamline Shipping Group dropped off the landmark shipment to longtime client Birsay Farmers in Orkney, marking the first time the firm has reached the milestone within a calendar year.

The delivery follows the opening of the company’s new freight terminal in Aberdeen in late 2021, significantly increasing its workforce and capacity in the process.

Vanessa Robertson, Streamline Shipping Group’s Orkney general manager, said: “We launched our first freight service to Orkney in 1987, so to be celebrating this landmark one millionth delivery with one of our longest standing clients on the island feels fantastic.

“Across all our depots and all our services, we’re committed to delivering an integrated freight and logistics service that stands out from the crowd.

"Whether facilitating customs declarations for overseas exports, or hand delivering parcels to remote communities in Orkney and Shetland, we’re passionate about ensuring our clients’ cargo gets where it needs to be on time and in perfect condition.

“Reaching this milestone delivery is a huge testament to the work of our teams across the country and around the world – and we’re incredibly excited to see what the future will bring.”

Earlier this year, the delivery firm also became the first to introduce EVs to its delivery fleet in Orkney, providing emission-free last mile deliveries to the local community.

Streamline Shipping Group delivers pallets, part loads and full-load haulage throughout the UK. From its depots in Aberdeen, Glasgow, Orkney, Shetland, and Inverness, the firm has provided world-class shipping, freight and transport solutions to clients of all sizes for over 40 years.

Boost for Grade A office space in Glasgow as prime development nears completion

A REFURBISHED building in Glasgow has bolstered the city's supply of Grade A office space.

The riverside development at 200 Broomielaw is also set to become one of the city’s greenest office buildings.

Flight disruption hits holidays giant but demand for holidays remains high

TOUR operator TUI, the UK’s largest, has declared it is on track to deliver a summer close to 2019 as it reported its first broadly break-even quarter since the pandemic took hold and posted underlying earnings of €48 million compared with heavy losses last year.

Despite taking a €75m hit caused by flight disruption across Europe, the German-based travel group, which operates airlines, tour operators, travel agencies, hotels and cruise liners, saw third-quarter revenue rise from €649.7m to €4.4 billion, reflecting increased travel activity following the pandemic.

