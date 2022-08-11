A HOTEL described as a "turnkey" opportunity has been brought to market.

Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co has been instructed to sell the Beinn Bhracaigh, a four-star, family operated bed & breakfast located in the heart of Pitlochry, Scotland.

With sweeping views over the town and valley beyond, the Beinn Bhracaigh is set in an attractive Victorian Country House built in 1880. The B&B has been been in the current hands for 11 years and has been sympathetically refurbished and extended during this time.

The property now offers 13 en-suite guestrooms, a fully licensed bar and restaurant, outdoor patio and large carpark. The owners accommodation consists of three bedrooms which can easily be reconfigured to add two additional letting rooms.

Tony Spence, senior hospitality business agent at Christie & Co, who is handling the sale, said: “This is a great opportunity to acquire an established B&B in Pitlochry, which boasts excellent reviews on TripAdvisor and Google.

"However, there is also scope for further development, making this an excellent opportunity for an incoming owner to acquire a profitable turnkey business with plenty of room to grow.

“The new owner could look to increase trade further by offering lunch and dinner as well as operating the bar on the ground floor. The current owners also choose to trade the business seasonally from April to October, so there is scope to increase this by operating all year round.”

The Beinn Bhracaigh is on the market at offers over £875,000 for the freehold going concern.

