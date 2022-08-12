The number of unfilled jobs across the UK reached the highest so far this year in the final week of July, according to figures released today by the Recruitment & Employment Confederation (REC).

The group’s latest Labour Market Tracker put the number of active job adverts at 1.85 million as postings have slowly but steadily increased since mid-June. Kate Shoesmith, deputy chief executive of the REC, said the figure shows that the labour market remains extremely tight despite the grim outlook for the wider economy.

London led the way with three of the UK’s top 10 hiring hotspots, but five of the bottom 10 local areas for growth were in Scotland. Of those, Moray saw the number of jobs advertisements decline by 9.8 per cent, Orkney Islands was down 6.6%, Highland fell by 5.1%, Dumfries and Galloway was 5% lower, and Angus and Dundee City fell by 4.7%.

Ms Shoesmith said the overall increase in active postings reflects the fact that job adverts are being left open for longer as employers struggle to attract candidates.

The number of new jobs advertised has been relatively stable at between 180,000 and 200,000 in each of the last four weeks monitored by the REC. In the final week of July there were 182,000 new postings, 22% below this year’s highest figure of 234,000 recorded at the beginning of March.

Ms Shoesmith said it is a “great time” to be a jobseeker as employers are having to think hard about pay, conditions and benefits in the competition for workers. The big questions in the coming months will be the extent of the forthcoming economic downturn, and whether this leads to widespread layoffs.

“There is a danger that with costs soaring, employers will have to reprioritise – as there is still no viable support package for businesses to meet these rising costs,” she said.

“We know that employers’ confidence in the broader economy has started to drop. Government must play its role, both in supporting people and businesses through the current crisis, and also by working with industry to create a sustainable labour market.

“We need a long-term workforce strategy that encompasses skills, immigration and makes childcare and local transport part of the infrastructure of our labour market.”

There was a significant increase in adverts for actors and entertainers (+13.0%), driving instructors (+12.4%), and dancers (+11.1%) in the last week of July. Water and waste roles also saw a rise in postings, including water and sewerage plant operatives (+9.5%).

On the other hand, probation officers (-10.4%) saw the biggest weekly decline in active job adverts. The health and social care sector also recorded notable decreases – including for hospital porters (-8.3%), childminders (-6.6%), and paramedics (-5.3%).