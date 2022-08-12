A DIVERSE and vibrant array of the top businesses in Scotland’s largest city has been narrowed down from a wealth of talented firms vying to enter the next stage of The Glasgow Business Awards, for which The Herald is media partner.

Glasgow Chamber of Commerce has announced the shortlisted entries for The Glasgow Business Awards 2022, revealing the best of the city’s business community.

Sponsored by Royal Bank of Scotland, The Glasgow Business Awards returns for its 24th year with a black-tie ceremony on Thursday, October 6, when the awards will recognise businesses and individuals across 17 categories including a new category for 2022 - The Glasgow Business Award for Business Resilience.

In addition, a further three will be presented on the night, including The Glasgow Chamber of Commerce Award for Lifetime Achievement, and the most prestigious accolade of Royal Bank of Scotland’s Most Outstanding Business which will be awarded to one of the winners from the other categories.

Glasgow’s Favourite Business, sponsored by Glasgow Times, is the only Glasgow Business Award voted for by the public, and the category shortlist will be announced over the coming days, welcoming public votes, with the winner to be crowned on the night.

Judith Cruickshank, managing director Scotland, commercial mid market, Royal Bank of Scotland, said: “It's been a tough couple of years for businesses across the country so there’s no better time to celebrate the ingenuity, innovation and resilience of Glasgow’s businesses, and the individuals behind them.

"The Glasgow Chamber of Commerce Awards recognises the most outstanding businesses in Glasgow and the Royal Bank of Scotland is proud once again to partner and support the event.

"Glasgow is a vibrant and exciting city, and these awards offer an opportunity to celebrate its ambitious businesses and showcase the support which helps businesses here thrive. We’re looking forward to supporting the Awards for another year and wish every entrant the best of luck.”

Richard Muir, deputy chief executive of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, said: “It gives me great pride in our city and its vibrant business community to see such a fantastic range of businesses shortlisted for the Glasgow Business Awards this year. These awards are a great opportunity to shine a light on a vast number of success stories, for both business organisations and individuals many of whom have been operating in challenging circumstances but have produced resilient and inspiring results.

“Our thanks as always go to our title sponsors Royal Bank of Scotland and the strong array of category sponsors too including media partners The Herald and Glasgow Times.”

The Glasgow Business Award for Best Performing Large Business sponsored by Openreach: Allied Vehicles Group, Bullet Express Ltd, Cullen Eco-Friendly Packaging and Kibble.

The Glasgow Business Award for Best Performing Small-Medium Business sponsored by Beam Digital and Design: Connect Three, Elite Contract Furniture, KC Group Shipping Ltd, Pest Solutions, The Power Within Training & Development Ltd and WEEE Scotland Ltd

The Glasgow Business Award for Business Resilience sponsored by Glasgow City Innovation District: Kibble, Scottish Opera, The Rocket Group, Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity, The Power Within Training & Development Ltd, and Glasgow Airport Ltd.

The Glasgow Business Award for Community Wealth Building sponsored by Glasgow City Council: Kibble, Pest Solutions, and Wasps.

The Glasgow Business Award for Excellence in Communications sponsored by The Herald: A.C. Whyte & Co Ltd, City of Glasgow College, Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity, KC Group Shipping Ltd, Renaissance Care (Scotland) Ltd, and The Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice.

The Glasgow Business Award for Fair and Healthy Workplace sponsored by NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde: City of Glasgow College, Clockwise, Connect Three, Pest Solutions, Scottish Sports Futures, and The Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice.

The Glasgow Business Award for Family Business of the Year sponsored by Get Living: Alexander Group, Allied Vehicles Group, Douglas Laing & Co Ltd,

Elite Contract Furniture, fatBuzz Ltd, and The Power Within Training & Development Ltd.

The Glasgow Business Award for Green Champion sponsored by ScottishPower: Guild Antiques & Restoration, Kabloom, Matthew Algie, Scottish Leather Group, Scottish Sports Futures, and The Verdancy Group.

The Glasgow Business Award for Innovation in Business sponsored by KubeNet: A.C. Whyte & Co Ltd, Cullen Eco-Friendly Packaging, Douglas Laing & Co Ltd, LilyBee Ltd, Pangea Connected, ReCover Packaging.

The Glasgow Business Award for Net Zero Achievement sponsored by Glasgow City Council: GlasGo Bus Alliance, Matthew Algie, Scottish Leather Group, and Scottish Sports Futures.

The Glasgow Business Award for Sustainable Development sponsored by Scottish Water: Barclays Glasgow Campus, City of Glasgow College, EGG Lighting EVM, Scottish Leather Group, and Scottish Sports Futures.

The Glasgow Business Award for International Trade: KC Group Shipping Ltd and The Glasgow Distillery Co.

The Glasgow Business Award for Entrepreneur of the Year sponsored by Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie LLP: Greg Anderson, Blue Parrot Events Group; Dan Cunliffe, Pangea Connected; Lynne Darcey Quigley, Darcey Quigley & Co and Know-it; David W Milne, KC Group Shipping Ltd; Jennifer O’Donnell, O’DonnellBrown; and Chris Cagienard, Pest Solutions.

The Glasgow Business Award for Young Business Person of the Year sponsored by City of Glasgow College: Scott Campbell, A Foot Ahead; Shaun Jamieson, Switchease; Samantha Kirkland, Moda Gardens; Niall Rachman, First2Train Ltd; and Caitlin White, fatBuzz Ltd.