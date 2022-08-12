By Scott Wright
A SCOTTISH creative agency which works with some of the country’s biggest food and drink brands has made a key appointment as it looks to build its presence in the US.
Glasgow-based Thirst, which counts Innis & Gunn, The Botanist Gin, and outdoor pizza over maker Ooni among its clients, has added Ohio-based investor Adam Spriggs to its team.
Mr Spriggs has invested in a host of up and coming brands in the US. He first came into contact with Thirst when he collaborated with the Scottish firm on branding and packaging for canned cocktail maker Loverboy and non-alcoholic wine Buzzkill, two companies he invested in as founder of The Angel Group syndicate.
While international business has accounted for more than 40 per cent of Thirst’s revenue since 2018, its work on the rebrand for Brooklyn Brewery’s Brooklyn Lager and Boston Beer Company is now seeing its growth accelerate across the Atlantic.
Mr Spriggs said: “Through our collaboration on Loverboy, it was immediately evident to me that Thirst could deliver everything brands need to launch like a category leader and realise their greatest commercial potential. Working together on Buzzkill only reaffirmed that Thirst could be one of the top design agencies in America. I’m excited that we’ve tested the waters on a partnership and I’m ready to join them on their journey.”
Chris Black, who founded Thirst in 2015 with creative director Matt Burns, said: “Whilst we’re more established in the UK, we’re still a hidden gem in America.
“Adam will open new doors for us to continue building brands and campaigns that excite people, and make an impact commercially and culturally. That’s where our focus will continue to be.”
