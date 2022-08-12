Scott Wright

EDINBURGH-based law firm Gilson Gray has bolstered its litigation expertise with the appointment of experienced practitioner John Kydd.

Mr Kydd, who joins with a successful track-record of over 20 years representing clients across Tayside and the north-east of Scotland, has joined the firm in Dundee as a partner.

Dundee-born Mr Kydd was previously a partner with Thorntons, which he joined as a trainee in 2001. He has since gone on to secure wins for hundreds of clients.

Rosie Walker, head of litigation and dispute resolution at Gilson Gray, said: “John is also an accredited mediator; a pathway to legal settlement that is growing in popularity, given the lower costs and privacy benefits. With new legislation on the way, we expect to see rising demand in this area and John’s skills will be key to our ambitions.”

Mr Kydd said: “Gilson Gray’s values are very much aligned with mine. They believe in being transparent with clients about the chances of success in the courtroom, clear about costs, and firmly focused on achieving successful outcomes. I’m keen to build a network of new contacts who may welcome my expertise.”

The appointment comes after Gilson Gray acquired Lincoln-based Home Property Lawyers in July, signalling the start of moves to expand outside Scotland, and opened an office in Aberdeen.

Partner Lindsay Darroch, who heads Gilson Gray’s Dundee office, said: “Having John on the team is a significant appointment. There are few top-flight litigators in this area of Scotland and we see an opportunity to further develop our court team under John’s stewardship.”