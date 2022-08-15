SCOTLAND’S mid-market private equity investment has topped pre-pandemic levels with more than £2 billion spent in the first half of this year, according to the new analysis.

KPMG said 35 private equity deals worth £2.1bn were recorded in the six months to June, which is the largest half-year tally in the last five years and a 75 per cent increase in volumes set against the first half of 2019, when 20 deals worth £1.4bn were sealed.