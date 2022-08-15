SCOTLAND’S mid-market private equity investment has topped pre-pandemic levels with more than £2 billion spent in the first half of this year, according to the new analysis.
KPMG said 35 private equity deals worth £2.1bn were recorded in the six months to June, which is the largest half-year tally in the last five years and a 75 per cent increase in volumes set against the first half of 2019, when 20 deals worth £1.4bn were sealed.
Volumes and value of mid-market investments in Scotland grew year on year by 46% and 100% respectively, with technology and life sciences the most in demand sectors.
KPMG suggested that the market is likely to soften in the second half of 2022, as uncertainty returns.
“After back-to-back years of disruption for dealmakers and investors we saw a real return to form in the first half of this year, as pent-up demand was released across Scotland’s mid-market,” said Graeme Williams, of KPMG UK, said. “It’s heartening to see half year levels surpass pre-pandemic volumes and values, and we’re very much on track for a record-breaking year well above five-year averages, even if investor activity cools off in the months before Christmas.”
He also said: “However, with so much uncertainty globally and across the UK’s economy, diligence and valuations may become more challenging, which in turn may make it harder for private equity houses to move forward with conviction when looking for the best investment opportunities."
He added that houses those who have made the biggest strides in environmental, social and governance (ESG) agendas "continue to command significant market interest".
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here