THE owner of the ClydeUnion Pumps engineering facility in Glasgow is selling off land at the Cathcart site to raise cash to reinvest in the business, it was announced this morning.
US-based Celeros Flow Technology, which manufactures and maintains pumps, valves, filtration, closures and other fluid handling equipment for the renewable, defence, nuclear, oil and gas and water treatment sectors, has appointed property advisers to offer redundant land to the residential market.
The Cathcart site spans around 18 acres, and includes six acres of redundant buildings and land along Inverlair Avenue.
The move to market the land and buildings comes shortly after Celeros, which acquired the site from SPX Flow in 2020 to bring ClydeUnion under its portfolio of brands, completed the sale and leaseback of operational land and buildings at the location.
Celeros FT has signed up to a minimum 25-year commitment on the 369,000 square feet of manufacturing buildings and 111,000 sq ft of office space it currently occupies, with options to extend the term.
It declared this morning that it will invest in a sustainable centre of engineering excellence at the site, and outlined its commitment to a new apprenticeship programme to build a workforce for the future. The programme, run in conjunction with East Kilbride Training Group, will offer 48 apprenticeships over six years, with 22 recruited across 2021/2022 and a further 26 planned for 2023-2026.
Chris McVicker, chief financial officer for Celeros FT, said: “We are proud of the manufacturing capability and heritage of ClydeUnion Pumps and see a period of investment as the catalyst for growth.
"The initial focus will be to invest in the existing building infrastructure and site energy performance, with further plans to build upon our core competencies of engineering, manufacturing and testing pump solutions for the world’s most demanding operating conditions.”
ClydeUnion was sold to SPX Corporation of the US in a £750m deal in 2011, around four years after it had been saved by Scottish industrialist Jim McColl.
Mr McColl had begun his career as an apprentice at the former Weir Pumps business, and his Clyde Blowers Capital outfit had stepped in to save the operation after the proposed sale of Weir Pumps by Weir Group to Swiss rival Sulzer collapsed.
Celeros said this morning that it has appointed Dawn Developments and Cushman & Wakefield to advise on how to deliver investment from the vacant property.
Work to demolish disused buildings is already under way and consultation with the community will form part of the residential development, it said.
Dawn and Cushman & Wakefield acted on behalf of Celeros on the sale and leaseback deal.
Paul O’Donnell, development director at Dawn, said: “The enthusiasm of Celeros Flow Technology to secure the long-term future of ClydeUnion Pumps in Cathcart is refreshing.
"Their vision for the site will enhance the local area in a positive manner, providing much needed family housing in Glasgow and enabling Celeros FT to focus on continuing the legacy and heritage of over 135 years of design and manufacturing of pump equipment in Cathcart.
“We will now embark on a period of community consultation and as plans develop and details evolve, we will be actively sharing them.”
David Davidson, chair of Cushman & Wakefield in Scotland, added: “We are delighted to have worked with Celeros and Dawn to conclude a successful transaction with an established long-term income investor.
"It was a highly competitive bidding process with wide international investor interest. All parties that viewed the premises responded very positively to the ClydeUnion Pumps business and reinvestment plans and shared our collective view that the business would go from strength to strength for decades to come at this historical location in Glasgow.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here