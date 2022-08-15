PROPOSALS for a further net zero housing development at a brownfield site in the Scottish capital have been granted approval by city planners.
The milestone is part of the City of Edinburgh Council’s £1.3bn Granton Waterfront regeneration project and follows the start of construction work at the £72m, 444-home Western Villages project, which is also part of the local authority’s wider regeneration of the area.
Over the next ten years 3,500 mixed-tenure homes and associated infrastructure will create a new, sustainable coastal community.
Hart Builders will start work on site in 2023 at Silverlea to deliver 142 "high quality sustainable homes", including wheelchair-accessible ground-floor dwellings in a mix of 91 social rent and 51 mid-market rent each benefitting from coastal views and access to parkland.
Jane Meagher, Edinburgh housing convener, said: "We’ve reached another major milestone on our Granton Waterfront prohject to deliver much needed sustainable affordable housing in the area.
"I recently visited our Western Villages development nearby and was very pleased to see we’re already starting work there to deliver 444 net zero homes on the site.
"The homes that we build here will make such a difference for wheelchair users and others who find it so difficult to get a home that meets their needs.
"Our proposals for the site have been carefully designed to improve the quality of the surrounding green space and to make it easier for people to walk or cycle around the area."
Private equity investment in Scotland tops pre-Covid levels
SCOTLAND’S mid-market private equity investment has topped pre-pandemic levels with more than £2 billion spent in the first half of this year, according to the new analysis.
KPMG said 35 private equity deals worth £2.1bn were recorded in the six months to June, which is the largest half-year tally in the last five years and a 75 per cent increase in volumes set against the first half of 2019, when 20 deals worth £1.4bn were sealed.
US engineering giant to sell off land at famous Cathcart site
THE owner of the ClydeUnion Pumps engineering facility in Glasgow is selling off land at the Cathcart site to raise cash to reinvest in the business, it was announced this morning.
US-based Celeros Flow Technology, which manufactures and maintains pumps, valves, filtration, closures and other fluid handling equipment for the renewable, defence, nuclear, oil and gas and water treatment sectors, has appointed property advisers to offer redundant land to the residential market.
Sign up for free: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the seven-day round-up on Sunday 👇
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel