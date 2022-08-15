PROPOSALS for a further net zero housing development at a brownfield site in the Scottish capital have been granted approval by city planners.

The milestone is part of the City of Edinburgh Council’s £1.3bn Granton Waterfront regeneration project and follows the start of construction work at the £72m, 444-home Western Villages project, which is also part of the local authority’s wider regeneration of the area.

Over the next ten years 3,500 mixed-tenure homes and associated infrastructure will create a new, sustainable coastal community.

Hart Builders will start work on site in 2023 at Silverlea to deliver 142 "high quality sustainable homes", including wheelchair-accessible ground-floor dwellings in a mix of 91 social rent and 51 mid-market rent each benefitting from coastal views and access to parkland.

Jane Meagher, Edinburgh housing convener, said: "We’ve reached another major milestone on our Granton Waterfront prohject to deliver much needed sustainable affordable housing in the area.

"I recently visited our Western Villages development nearby and was very pleased to see we’re already starting work there to deliver 444 net zero homes on the site.

"The homes that we build here will make such a difference for wheelchair users and others who find it so difficult to get a home that meets their needs.

"Our proposals for the site have been carefully designed to improve the quality of the surrounding green space and to make it easier for people to walk or cycle around the area."

Private equity investment in Scotland tops pre-Covid levels

SCOTLAND’S mid-market private equity investment has topped pre-pandemic levels with more than £2 billion spent in the first half of this year, according to the new analysis.

KPMG said 35 private equity deals worth £2.1bn were recorded in the six months to June, which is the largest half-year tally in the last five years and a 75 per cent increase in volumes set against the first half of 2019, when 20 deals worth £1.4bn were sealed.

US engineering giant to sell off land at famous Cathcart site

THE owner of the ClydeUnion Pumps engineering facility in Glasgow is selling off land at the Cathcart site to raise cash to reinvest in the business, it was announced this morning.

US-based Celeros Flow Technology, which manufactures and maintains pumps, valves, filtration, closures and other fluid handling equipment for the renewable, defence, nuclear, oil and gas and water treatment sectors, has appointed property advisers to offer redundant land to the residential market.

