A leading teaching union has warned further outbreaks of Covid-19 when pupils return to schools continue to be a "significant issue of concern".

After many families were able to go on their first holidays abroad since the onset of the pandemic, there are concerns variants not previously dominant in the UK could spread, the Scotsman reported.

The country's largest teaching union, the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS), warned of the potential for "further outbreaks".

Pupils across Scotland will return to schools throughout this week.

General secretary Andrea Bradley told the newspaper: “Covid has not gone away, and its impact on schools continues to be a significant issue of concern.

“Clearly, with the return of staff and students to schools following the summer holiday period, when more travel and socialising will have featured for some, there is potential for further outbreaks spreading through the community."

Ms Bradley warned that last school year the rates of Covid-19 infection and absence from schools "reached unprecedented highs amongst both students and staff" despite widescale vaccination programmes.

The union leader called for all local authorities to have procedures to "minimise this risk" to ensure the "continuity of education provision for all young people".

The Scottish Government said schools continue to be considered low-risk settings for outbreaks.

A spokesperson added: “However, schools and councils are expected to maintain active contingency plans, and key indicators will continue to be monitored closely by the Scottish Government.”

Emeritus professor at Aberdeen University High Pennington warned as households return from holidays just as the new term is about to be kicked off could see the country enter "uncharted territory".

He said: “I am not predicting that we will see a big surge but, on the other hand, I would not be at all surprised if it happens.

“It’s a complicated picture but, as a virologist, I’d say we are entering uncharted territory.

“Many people will be returning from their first holidays abroad in several years and we know from past experience Covid-19 can be transmitted on aircraft.

“If there is someone infected by Covid-19 coming home from holiday on a plane, it’s likely only the people in the row behind that will get it.

“But if there are two or three infected people scattered about a crowded plane, then a lot of their fellow passengers could get it.”