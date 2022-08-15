CELEBRITY chief Gordon Ramsay is set to open his first Street Pizza restaurant brand outside London in Scotland.
The Michelin-starred Scot, known for series like Hell’s Kitchen and Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares, is understood to be opening in Henderson Row in Edinburgh.
It follows the opening of Mr Ramsay’s Bread Street Kitchen & Bar in St Andrew Square in the Scottish capital. The Street Pizza outlet is thought to be opening in the former Anima site.
Gordon Ramsay’s Street Pizza general manager job advertisement stated: “Due to the successful openings of our Street Pizza restaurants in London we are delighted to be opening our first location outside of London in Edinburgh.
“Gordon Ramsay’s Street Pizza – Edinburgh – will serve signature pizzas to take away, for delivery or to enjoy at our counter style seating in this amazing new space. The menu combines the freshest ingredients, seasonal toppings and expert craftsmanship to create the perfect pizza.”
The Street Pizza brand has four London sites at St Paul’s, Battersea, Camden and Southwark.
Among other benefits Street Pizza offered its manager: “Access to our world-class training and development opportunities globally, work with and learn from extraordinary culinary and front-of house talent in a diverse, energising and professional restaurant environment, and discounted hotel stays with Gordon Ramsay Restaurant partners globally.”
