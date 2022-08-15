CELEBRITY chief Gordon Ramsay is set to open his first Street Pizza restaurant brand outside London in Scotland.

The Michelin-starred Scot, known for series like Hell’s Kitchen and Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares, is understood to be opening in Henderson Row in Edinburgh.

It follows the opening of Mr Ramsay’s Bread Street Kitchen & Bar in St Andrew Square in the Scottish capital. The Street Pizza outlet is thought to be opening in the former Anima site.

Gordon Ramsay’s Street Pizza general manager job advertisement stated: “Due to the successful openings of our Street Pizza restaurants in London we are delighted to be opening our first location outside of London in Edinburgh.

“Gordon Ramsay’s Street Pizza – Edinburgh – will serve signature pizzas to take away, for delivery or to enjoy at our counter style seating in this amazing new space. The menu combines the freshest ingredients, seasonal toppings and expert craftsmanship to create the perfect pizza.”

The Street Pizza brand has four London sites at St Paul’s, Battersea, Camden and Southwark.

Among other benefits Street Pizza offered its manager: “Access to our world-class training and development opportunities globally, work with and learn from extraordinary culinary and front-of house talent in a diverse, energising and professional restaurant environment, and discounted hotel stays with Gordon Ramsay Restaurant partners globally.”

Brexit staff shortage a threat to Scots salmon farming

SCOTLAND's salmon industry is facing "acute" labour shortages due to Brexit despite average salaries of £36,000, business leaders have warned.

Salmon Scotland has warned candidates in the Tory leadership contest, Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, Scottish salmon businesses are running 20% light on staff and that without change there was a threat to the industry's business competitiveness.

Opinion: ‘Affordable housing’ must be what it says on the tin

THE cost of living crisis is at the forefront of everyone’s mind right now.

Many people are thinking about their incomes and outgoings, trying to make their money stretch at a time where it seems that every price is going up.

