A LANDMARK Glasgow office property that straddles the M8 motorway at Charing Cross is poised for a £3 million refurbishment and rebrand.
New tenants have already been signed up for Tay House, which will be renamed 300 Bath Street and offers Glasgow’s biggest floorplate on its third floor.
London & Scottish Property Investment Management (LSPIM), acting on behalf of Regional REIT, has begun work to transform the building, which is due to be completed in early 2023. The project will develop a “striking” new entrance foyer, feature reception area, and well-being zone for people who cycle or run to work.
Glasgow-based engineering consultancy Fairhurst and LSPIM have been secured as new tenants, with agreements to lease 10,500 square feet and 9,450 sq ft respectively. LSPIM will manage the building from the new base.
Elliot Cumming, senior asset manager at LSPIM, said: “300 Bath Street is one of Glasgow’s best-known landmarks, stretching across the M8 and linking the west end to the city centre. It’s a very recognisable and unique building, which we will be breathing new life into.
“Our transformation will be more than simply changing the name. We will be improving its specification to meet today’s occupier requirements, including a new feature entrance, and expansive wellbeing amenity, including cycle storage, new showers and a drying room.
“The Charing Cross area is a rich seam of interesting bars, shops, cafes and restaurants, and bringing new life to 300 Bath Street will support these businesses as they recover from a tough couple of years. Our £3m investment is not just an investment in the building but in the city of Glasgow.”
Alan Blair of Fairhurst said: “Fairhurst are delighted to have secured a new base for our Glasgow office and look forward to growing our business from here for many years to come.”
Regional REIT specialises in office investments, and recently expanded its holdings with the acquisition of a portfolio of 31 office assets for £236m.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here