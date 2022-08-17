A LANDMARK Glasgow office property that straddles the M8 motorway at Charing Cross is poised for a £3 million refurbishment and rebrand.

New tenants have already been signed up for Tay House, which will be renamed 300 Bath Street and offers Glasgow’s biggest floorplate on its third floor.

London & Scottish Property Investment Management (LSPIM), acting on behalf of Regional REIT, has begun work to transform the building, which is due to be completed in early 2023. The project will develop a “striking” new entrance foyer, feature reception area, and well-being zone for people who cycle or run to work.

Glasgow-based engineering consultancy Fairhurst and LSPIM have been secured as new tenants, with agreements to lease 10,500 square feet and 9,450 sq ft respectively. LSPIM will manage the building from the new base.

Elliot Cumming, senior asset manager at LSPIM, said: “300 Bath Street is one of Glasgow’s best-known landmarks, stretching across the M8 and linking the west end to the city centre. It’s a very recognisable and unique building, which we will be breathing new life into.

“Our transformation will be more than simply changing the name. We will be improving its specification to meet today’s occupier requirements, including a new feature entrance, and expansive wellbeing amenity, including cycle storage, new showers and a drying room.

“The Charing Cross area is a rich seam of interesting bars, shops, cafes and restaurants, and bringing new life to 300 Bath Street will support these businesses as they recover from a tough couple of years. Our £3m investment is not just an investment in the building but in the city of Glasgow.”

Alan Blair of Fairhurst said: “Fairhurst are delighted to have secured a new base for our Glasgow office and look forward to growing our business from here for many years to come.”

Regional REIT specialises in office investments, and recently expanded its holdings with the acquisition of a portfolio of 31 office assets for £236m.