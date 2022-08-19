AN Ayrshire hotel has unveiled plans for new autumn spa breaks for men, women and couples.

Si! Spa at The Gailes Hotel, near Irvine, said treatments for men and women are available and a new day spa "Be Two-gether" package also offers a double treatment room for couples.

SimpsInns, which owns and operates a collection of award-winning hotels, restaurants, bars and leisure activities around Ayrshire, is the driving force behind Si! Spa and The Gailes Hotel.

Supporting around 250 local jobs, SimpsInns has invested over £2.5m across its portfolio of venues around the Ayrshire Coast during the Covid-19 pandemic to enhance quality and the overall visitor experience, including The Gailes and Si! Bar:Restaurant, near Irvine, The Waterside Hotel at West Kilbride, as well as Old Loans Inn, near Troon.

Malcolm Simpson, director of SimpsInns, which includes The Gailes Hotel and Si! Spa, said: “We’re really excited to be launching our new luxury spa packages for men, women and couples this autumn, as well as growing our reputation as Ayrshire’s award-winning spa and wellness destination.

“Since our recent £2 million makeover, we’ve quickly established Si! Spa as the perfect oasis to escape the stresses of everyday life and take back time for yourself to relax, rejuvenate and renew.

“We’re committed to exceeding our guests’ expectations and are regularly investing in our hotel and leisure facilities. We look forward to welcoming overnight guests and day visitors from around Ayrshire, across Scotland and the rest if the UK this autumn and beyond.”

Glasgow West End housing development plans submitted

PLANS to redevelop a traditional 1890s school building to bring 49 new homes to the Glasgow's West End have been unveiled.

Glasgow-based developer Kelvin Properties noted the building had lain vacant for a number of years.

​Family-owned WRC Recycling unveils major expansion to cut landfill waste

WRC Recycling is set for a huge boost in the amount of building debris it can handle in-house following today’s official opening of a £4 million construction and demolition (C&D) plant at its site in Inchinnan.

The new Kiverco plant has capacity to handle 40 tonnes of waste per hour, meaning the amount of construction material handled in-house by WRC will rise by 90 per cent.

​​​​​Sign up for free: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the seven-day round-up on Sunday 👇