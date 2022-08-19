AN Ayrshire hotel has unveiled plans for new autumn spa breaks for men, women and couples.
Si! Spa at The Gailes Hotel, near Irvine, said treatments for men and women are available and a new day spa "Be Two-gether" package also offers a double treatment room for couples.
SimpsInns, which owns and operates a collection of award-winning hotels, restaurants, bars and leisure activities around Ayrshire, is the driving force behind Si! Spa and The Gailes Hotel.
Supporting around 250 local jobs, SimpsInns has invested over £2.5m across its portfolio of venues around the Ayrshire Coast during the Covid-19 pandemic to enhance quality and the overall visitor experience, including The Gailes and Si! Bar:Restaurant, near Irvine, The Waterside Hotel at West Kilbride, as well as Old Loans Inn, near Troon.
Malcolm Simpson, director of SimpsInns, which includes The Gailes Hotel and Si! Spa, said: “We’re really excited to be launching our new luxury spa packages for men, women and couples this autumn, as well as growing our reputation as Ayrshire’s award-winning spa and wellness destination.
“Since our recent £2 million makeover, we’ve quickly established Si! Spa as the perfect oasis to escape the stresses of everyday life and take back time for yourself to relax, rejuvenate and renew.
“We’re committed to exceeding our guests’ expectations and are regularly investing in our hotel and leisure facilities. We look forward to welcoming overnight guests and day visitors from around Ayrshire, across Scotland and the rest if the UK this autumn and beyond.”
Glasgow West End housing development plans submitted
PLANS to redevelop a traditional 1890s school building to bring 49 new homes to the Glasgow's West End have been unveiled.
Glasgow-based developer Kelvin Properties noted the building had lain vacant for a number of years.
Family-owned WRC Recycling unveils major expansion to cut landfill waste
WRC Recycling is set for a huge boost in the amount of building debris it can handle in-house following today’s official opening of a £4 million construction and demolition (C&D) plant at its site in Inchinnan.
The new Kiverco plant has capacity to handle 40 tonnes of waste per hour, meaning the amount of construction material handled in-house by WRC will rise by 90 per cent.
Sign up for free: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the seven-day round-up on Sunday 👇
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here