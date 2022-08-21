Fears over the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on young people alongside a major drop in volunteers have sparked major concerns for a children’s helpline service.

Childline Glasgow says it urgently needs more volunteers to cope with an anticipated surge in calls from young people as tension grows in households over soaring bills, job uncertainties and the energy crisis.

The service, run by UK-wide child protection charity NSPCC, saw a 40% slump in the number of volunteers during the pandemic because many people who normally man its phone lines had to isolate to protect themselves or family members and were unable to attend the Glasgow centre.

The service’s organisers say they now have fewer counsellors available to take calls, just as the cost-of-living crisis and a wide range of other ‘high stress’ issues means demand for the service is growing.

And it says additional volunteers are desperately needed so the charity can continue to offer its 24 hours a day, seven days a week service.

It has now appealed for new volunteers to help guide children through a wide range of modern issues which are piling on anxiety, stress and emotional pressure.

On average a young person contacts Childline every 25 seconds and since last year’s lockdown Childline has had more than 3,000 contacts from children in Scotland about their mental and emotional health.

Margaret Anne McKay, Childline Glasgow team manager, said: “The cost-of-living crisis, or anything else that puts pressure on families, is bound to have a knock-on effect.

“The level of tension can cause family relationship issues, the opportunities the young person is able to pursue can be more limited, and the anxiety around potential changes in living circumstances can be upsetting.”

As well as the trickledown effect of the financial crisis on children, young people have been hard hit by a wide range of pressures sparked by the pandemic’s impact on education, social life, and job opportunities.

Confusion over gender identification, sexual relationships, the climate crisis, war in Ukraine and social media demands are all fuelling rising concerns for children’s welfare.

Last year, the Glasgow helpline revealed that it was dealing with calls from children as young as eight and 10 years old expressing feelings of “hopelessness” over the pandemic.

While at the height of lockdown restrictions between March and December 2020, more than 2500 children contacted the charity for help with emotional and mental health issues.

They included young people expressing feelings of loneliness and low self-esteem, while some told of unhealthy eating behaviours such as binge eating and bulimia.

More recently, data released to mark Pride Month in June revealed the service had delivered 305 counselling sessions to young people in Scotland about gender identity and sexuality in the past year.

In more than 170 of them, young people mentioned coming out as a concern – a rise of 11 per cent on the previous year.

Despite the stressful nature of many of the calls to the service, however, volunteers are said to find the role fulfilling and worthwhile.

“Volunteers feel really privileged to be at the other end of a phone call when a child has chosen to open up and speak to them,” added Margaret.

“At the end of a shift volunteers often say, ‘Thank God I was there today for that young person’, and who knows what would have happened to that child if they hadn’t had someone to speak to.

“This is not only an opportunity to do something really worthwhile, it’s also great for personal growth and development and it’s an impressive thing to add to someone’s CV.”

Volunteer Sandra Gordon, 63, from West Calder, who became a volunteer in 1999 after a work colleague said she had found the role surprisingly rewarding and a “privilege”.

“Young people’s challenges have changed so much from when I started, due to social media and the internet.

“It’s one of the things I love about the role, you learn something every day.”

She added: “They don’t know who I am, so it feels like such a privilege when they want to share what’s happening with them. At the beginning they often feel embarrassed or scared to tell you so it feels nice to build rapport and provide a safe place where they can talk without being judged.

“I won’t deny that some of the more difficult calls involving abuse are hard to deal with. Often the young person feels ashamed or embarrassed and thinks they are to blame, which of course they’re not.

“We make sure they feel listened to and help them to realise they are not to blame.”

Supervisors work with the counsellors to make sure the young person gets the right support – sometimes ultimately saving a young person’s life.

The NSPCC provides full training to Childline counsellors, so it does not matter what a person’s background is because volunteers will be equipped with all the skills they need. In addition, supervisors are always on hand to guide the counsellors through contacts with a child.

Initial training is online, so volunteers need a computer and basic technical knowledge, although some guidance will be available.

Counsellors are asked to commit to one four-and-a-half-hour shift per week (or 40 shifts a year) and to attend all the initial training sessions, regular development workshops and supervisions.

After one year, volunteers are awarded a Level 6 (equivalent of a Higher or NCE) on the Scottish Accreditations Framework.

The minimum age to apply is 16 and volunteers must be fluent in English. if you are interested in volunteering, email: volunteerrecruitment@nspcc.org.uk Childline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, by calling 0800 1111 or a 1-2-1 chat is available online, visit: www.childline.org.uk.

Case study As photographer Eoin Carey prepared to travel the world, dealing with the problems of other people’s children was not on his radar.

He planned to eventually settle in Australia. Instead, unexpected news that he was about to become a father changed not just his life, but those of countless children he would never meet.

Back in Glasgow to embark on a new chapter as a dad, he watched his baby Peggy grow, and discovered a fascination and passion for talking and listening to children.

It inspired him to become one of Childline Glasgow’s volunteers - a role that has been surprisingly fulfilling.

“I was blown away by having a child and by children,” he said. “I’d never had children in my life before and it opened my eyes to lots of things, including the needs of a child as they grow and the role of the parent or carer.

“I realised I found it easy to talk to children. I was having important conversations with them, learning how they talk and communicate.

“Being a father was a crash course in how intelligent children are and how poorly served they are by adults and the system.”

Eoin, 36, joined the helpline service last year.

He added: “It’s amazing to speak to young people - there’s a level of emotional intelligence from children who are 13, 14 and 15 that has blown my mind.

“It feels like I come away with more than they get from me.

“After many of the chats I’ve had with a young person, they tell me they feel better and are so grateful to me for talking with them.

“It’s hugely satisfying to have a conversation and to hear them come to their own conclusions and find solutions.”

Childline Glasgow manager Margaret Anne McKay, said: “Male volunteers absolutely act as positive role models and demonstrate that talking about your concerns and feelings is okay for everyone.

“It is really important for us that our volunteer team is diverse and representative of the young people we are trying to support.

“Each counsellor brings something unique in terms of their lived experiences and personalities, and that makes our team stronger and more adaptive.”