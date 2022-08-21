Nicola Sturgeon has warned that the next expected increase in household energy will cause 'destitution and devastation' and said it 'can't be allowed to go ahead'.
Ofgem's latest energy price cap announcement will be made on Friday.
Scotland's first minister is to convene an emergency summit with energy companies on improving advice and support for people struggling with energy bills.
She has called for a cancellation of the next rise, which is expected in October and a doubling of the support being offered by the UK Government.
She said re-nationalisation of energy companies 'should be on the table' but said Scotland did not have the power to do that.
Scotland's major energy suppliers, including Scottish Power, OVO Energy, Centrica, Octopus and E.ON, will attend, as well as industry bodies and anti-poverty groups such as the Poverty Alliance and Energy Action Scotland.
Ms Sturgeon told BBC Scotland's The Sunday Show: "I want us to come together to call on the UK government to take the action only it can take.
"There is a looming disaster that is already unfolding but it is going to get worse.
"This is going to cause destitution and devastation, this will cause loss of life if real action is not taken to stem this crisis."
Ms Sturgeon added: "This further increase in people's energy bills can't be allowed to go ahead because it is making it impossible for people to provide the basics for themselves and their families, but it is also continuing to fuel inflation, which, of course, is causing the problem in the first place."
Ms Sturgeon said she had argued for re-nationalisation powers to lie with the Scottish government but they needed to 'focus on reality'as it stands now and push the UK government to act.
She said: "Let's focus on getting them to exercise the powers they have campaigned to keep in their hands rather than constantly deflect the questions to a government that doesn't hold these powers."
