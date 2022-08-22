Ian McConnell

A LIVE music bar and restaurant in Glasgow city centre has been put up for sale on a leasehold basis.

Business property adviser Christie & Co has been instructed to sell Avant Garde, in Merchant City.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Truss banal Brexit bluster threatens country in grip of crisis

Avant Garde is on the market at £150,000 for the leasehold going concern.

The venue is set up for live music, Christie & Co noted. As well as the bar, it has a 48-cover main restaurant serviced by a commercial kitchen, and there is seating throughout the bar area for drinks and "small bites".

A large basement area doubles the size of the venue and "could easily be developed to accommodate or extend the capacity of the property", Christie & Co said, adding: "To the side of the venue is a further function area that can be used for small conferences."

Alistair Watt, business agent at Christie & Co, said: “Avant Garde is a very popular live music venue within the Merchant City area of Glasgow and the sale provides an excellent opportunity for an owner-operator to take over this established pub and restaurant.

"Development of the basement area will only further enhance this business whilst the adjacent function room provides added options for any incoming operator.”

Christie & Co noted the bar and restaurant is surrounded by offices, flats, shops, and other restaurants and bars.

It added: "The area is known for holding many annual festivals."