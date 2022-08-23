LICENSING chiefs in Scotland's largestest city have granted a hair salon chain a drinks licence - the first of its kind.
While it's not unusual for clients to be offered a glass of something stronger than tea or coffee during a trip to the salon, it has been deemed a grey area in licensing terms.
However, now Glasgow hairdressing firm Rainbow Room International has been granted permission to offer a fizz or something similar to customers.
The city’s Licensing Board handed a provisional premises licence to the company for its George Square salon – which is believed to be the first time a salon in Glasgow has been awarded the licence.
Bosses at Rainbow Room International made the application as they wanted to add to the “experience” of visiting their salon.
Licensing lawyer Niall Hassard, representing Rainbow Room, said offering alcohol to customers getting a haircut was not new, however many premises operate in a “grey area”.
“The idea of having a glass of fizz, or a glass of your choice, while getting a salon treatment is not new or novel,” he said. “There are many salons and indeed barber shops across Glasgow and beyond that offer what they say is complimentary alcohol. My view is this takes them into a grey area.”
He questioned whether alcohol is “truly complimentary” or whether it could be covered by the sale of the haircut. “Rainbow Room doesn’t want to sit within a grey area,” he added.
Mr Hassard said having a licence would “bring them under the stewardship of the board, the inspection regimes of building control and environmental health”.
He said full risk assessments had been carried out and there are a number of first aiders on every shift. “The environment is very well protected and they set an incredibly high bar,” he added.
While the salon usually closes at 6pm, it will be licensed until 10pm as opening hours can change, particularly over Christmas, and for “infrequent” events, such as product launches or demonstrations.
Mr Hassard said: “The ethos of the Rainbow Room is more than simply going for a haircut, it is a leisure experience.
“They take great pride in both the fitting of their salons, how they look, how they feel. They spend a considerable period of time creating playlists for the background music, they don’t just simply put on local radio stations.”
He said the firm has the “highest standard of customer service”. “In terms of innovations within the sector, they think they lead the way. Their fingers are very much on the pulse.”
“They have looked at the alcohol offer as something that fits in with this idea of going to the Rainbow Rooms being a leisure pursuit, being an experience.”
“It will be a small menu, done well,” Mr Hassard revealed, adding it would include “champagne, maybe a champagne cocktail like a Bellini, and maybe a signature cocktail”. “It is not a full bar service. It will go on the menu along with their teas, coffees etc.”
Rainbow Room International's first salon opened in Buchanan Street in 1979 and the brand has grown over more than 40 years to become the largest in Scotland.
In 2003 the firm, run by husband and wife team Alan and Linda Stewart, opened a training academy to bring on new generations of stylists.
In June the couple attended an investiture ceremony held at The Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where received their OBE Award for Services to Hairdressing from Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal.
