SCOTLAND'S public services union has served notice on nine councils in Scotland that schools and early years staff will be on strike next month.

It comes as unions raised questions about an improved 5% pay offer while pledging a continuation of a wave of local authority staff action involving waste collectors.

The UNISON union has sent the council notices to City of Glasgow, Orkney Islands, Aberdeenshire East Renfrewshire, North Lanarkshire, South Lanarkshire, Clackmannanshire, Stirling and Inverclyde.

The strikes are schedule for September 6, 7 and 8 after "lack of progress" in talks with the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (COSLA) - which acts as an employers' association - over council pay. UNISON said school and early years workers will join UNISON waste and recycling staff who will have already started their strike action on August 26, 27, 28 and 29 and on September 7, 8, 9 and 10.

UNISON said it had a mandate to call out 13,000 workers on strike.

"Staff will disrupt schools, early years centres, nurseries and waste and recycling centres across Scotland, in the largest strike among council workers since the Trade Union Act was introduced in 2016," it said.

Johanna Baxter, UNISON Scotland head of local government, said: “We are in urgent negotiations with the employer to try and find a solution, but so far we have only had an offer of talks - we have not had a pay offer. "Until we can explain to UNISON members how a pay offer might impact on them, council workers have been left with no choice but to strike.

“UNISON has been demanding pay talks for months and COSLA and the Scottish Government are still dragging their heels. Inflation is predicted to rise to more than 13%, and our members are struggling as fuel, food and household bills go through the roof.

“Until we have a decent pay offer that we can put to UNISON members our strike action will continue and thousands of school and early years workers will be talking action across nine councils in Scotland.”

On Monday the Scottish Government was urged to intervene and “prevent international embarrassment for Edinburgh and Scotland” as a first wave of strikes by council staff left litter bins overflowing in the capital.

Tories and the Liberal Democrats both demanded action, although First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she hopes the improved pay offer will be sufficient to end the “disruption” in Edinburgh.

The potential pay offer that was made on Friday had involved setting the minimum hourly rate to £10.50.

The union Unite has previously criticised the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (COSLA) - which acts as an employers' association - for taking over five months to make an offer than could be put to members.

The waste collection strike is due to be escalated to the other councils on August 24 and 31, unless there is a resolution to the dispute.

It is estimated that around 1,500 Unite members across 15 councils will join their colleagues in City of Edinburgh Cleansing and participate in the second wave of strike action. Unite will be the only union involved in this phase of council strike action.

Three unions, the GMB, Unite and UNISON say they have received a mandate for strike action in a local government pay dispute over a dispute over the initial 2% pay offer to Scottish council workers which could lead to the shutting of schools.