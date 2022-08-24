The owner of Glasgow’s landmark Met Tower building has announced plans to double the size of its proposed science and technology hub at the former College of Building and Printing.
The 14-storey Met Tower, which has been covered with a huge “People Make Glasgow” graphics wrap since the 2014 Commonwealth Games, was acquired by Bruntwood SciTech in May. The specialist property developer’s initial plans were to redevelop the Grade B listed building, which has been vacant for the last nine years, into 113,000sq ft of co-working space for expanding tech and digital businesses.
That original £30 million investment proposal, which included the £16.2m purchase price, has now doubled to £60m with a second phase of an additional 100,000sq ft of workspace at an adjacent site to the Met Tower. There are also plans for a new publicly-accessible landscaped plaza between the two buildings.
“The Scottish digital and tech sector is experiencing rapid growth and this £60m investment into Glasgow is testament to our long-term commitment,” Bruntwood SciTech director Pete Crowther said.
“There is a real opportunity here to not only create a new tech cluster at Met Tower and in our new building but also support local businesses and communities across the west of Scotland. Above the physical spaces we are introducing, we’re also committed to creating opportunities for businesses across the UK so they can collaborate and innovate as the sector continues to thrive.”
Bruntwood SciTech is a joint venture between Manchester-based property company Bruntwood and financial services group Legal & General. Its network of innovation districts spans 11 campuses across England, with the Met Tower to be its first in Scotland.
A public consultation on the proposals will take place at the end of this month. Work will begin in the autumn subject to planning permission, with the development expected to open in 2026.
