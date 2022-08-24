The owner of Glasgow’s landmark Met Tower building has announced plans to double the size of its proposed science and technology hub at the former College of Building and Printing.

The 14-storey Met Tower, which has been covered with a huge “People Make Glasgow” graphics wrap since the 2014 Commonwealth Games, was acquired by Bruntwood SciTech in May. The specialist property developer’s initial plans were to redevelop the Grade B listed building, which has been vacant for the last nine years, into 113,000sq ft of co-working space for expanding tech and digital businesses.