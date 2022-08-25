A country house hotel and spa has been put up for sale at £950,000.

The asking price is for the freehold going concern.

Trigony House Hotel, in the Nithsdale Valley in Dumfries and Galloway, is situated in around 3.5 acres of woodland and landscaped gardens.

Christie & Co, which has been appointed to conduct the sale, noted the “profitable” hotel is “easily accessed through Dumfries town and the village of Thornhill”.

The hotel, which has nine en-suite guest rooms, a restaurant, lounge, and bar, and retains art deco period features from its refurbishment in the 1930s, was originally a shooting and fishing lodge for Closeburn Castle.

Christie & Co said: “The hotel has reflected this character in the restaurant, building up an excellent reputation for its culinary skills and rustic cuisine using locally sourced produce, and home-grown fruit and vegetables from the onsite organic herb garden.”

It noted the grounds also now feature a boutique “garden spa”, offering organic beauty treatments and including a Swedish wood-fired hot tub overlooking the woodlands and a Finnish sauna cabin.

Brian Sheldon, regional director at Christie & Co, said: “Since purchasing the hotel, the present owners have spent a lot of time and effort establishing Trigony House as one of the finest country house hotels in the south-west of Scotland, and for their efforts and attention to detail they have been awarded various accolades.

“Over the years the hotel has built up an excellent reputation as a charming, friendly and extremely welcoming business that offers a home away from home atmosphere in a beautiful and serene countryside setting.”

He added: “This is a fantastic opportunity to acquire a profitable regional Scottish hotel which enjoys ample repeat local and tourist trade. There is also the added benefit of a separate detached two-storey “coach house” which is currently utilised for storage and owner's accommodation. In addition, the current owner is open to discussions about staying on as a chef in the restaurant.”