Impact Summit Online, ‘Europe’s leading purpose-led business event’, will return on 14 September 2022 and for the first time is partnering with ActionFunder to create The Impact Summit Community Fund, which will distribute grants to charities, social enterprises and organisations across the UK.
Community organisations can apply for funding through the ActionFunder website and Impact Summit will contribute 10% of all ticket sales towards the event, with attendees, partners and supporters encouraged to donate to help reach the initial £5,000 target.
Bruce Walker, Co-founder of FutureX
Previous event speakers have included Richard Walker, CEO of Iceland Supermarket, James Timpson, CEO of Timpsons and Scotland’s First Minister, Rt Hon Nicola Sturgeon MSP.
Keynote speakers this year include Reena Jana, Google’s Head of Content and Strategy for Responsible Innovation, Iza Sia Login a Slovenian-born billionaire and founder of conscious leadership academy Reemina and Bolor-Erdeme Battsengel TIME Magazine Next Gen Leader & newly appointed Mongolian Secretary of State. The event will also feature masterclass workshops from The Joyful Agency, Zumo, Nexio Projects, 3 sided Cube, Mad Course, The Doing Good Model and ActionFunder.
Mark Shearer, CEO of ActionFunder said: "We’re really thrilled to be working with the Impact Summit this year! The money raised through the event will be a great help for grassroots projects looking for support on ActionFunder."
Bruce Walker, Co-founder of FutureX, said: "Impact Summit is a catalyst for organisations of all sizes to embrace change. With a climate emergency, economic uncertainty and global health threats, we need bright, innovative and diverse minds to come together to reimagine how we do business. Partnering with ActionFunder to support grassroots projects fits perfectly with our ethos and will help organisers take action across the country.”
Tickets to Impact Summit are available from www.impact-summit.org
