Impact Summit Online, ‘Europe’s leading purpose-led business event’, will return on 14 September 2022 and for the first time is partnering with ActionFunder to create The Impact Summit Community Fund, which will distribute grants to charities, social enterprises and organisations across the UK.

Community organisations can apply for funding through the ActionFunder website and Impact Summit will contribute 10% of all ticket sales towards the event, with attendees, partners and supporters encouraged to donate to help reach the initial £5,000 target.