Starting at a very young age, our fashion-forward Chalana has been working towards perfecting his craft and making a name for himself. He is now a well-known fashion icon and a multinational brand name.

But, in his heart of hearts, he is a designer, sitting among some of the world’s biggest manufacturers and wholesalers. Not only that, but he is also collaborating with top international investors, investing in property and producing merchandise for premier football clubs.

Luxury lambswool and cashmere are DC’s specialities, and his brand, Edinburgh Cashmere, has been featured in Vogue, GQ, Tatler, Grazia, and many other top-end, elite publications.

How Did DC Do It?

DC Singh has shown a remarkable commitment to his goals and continues to excel in every field he puts his mind into. Edinburgh Cashmere, along with Edinburgh Lambswool, DC Designs, Clans Cashmere, and DC Milan, makes the bulk of DC’s self-made fashion empire.

DC takes pride in his brands overseeing every step of production from designing to the finished product.

If you are one for standing out from the crowd, DC’s collection of premium quality products is a sure-shot way of doing so.

DC Singh and Edinburgh Cashmere - An Inspiring Story!

If touching the skies was easy, we would all be winged creatures like in a Leigh Bardugo novel. It took DC Singh five years of dedicated hard work and passion after settling in the UK to set Edinburgh Cashmere off the launch pad.

The designer-turned-entrepreneur took to the skies when Edinburgh Cashmere was recognised as a luxury cashmere and lambswool brand.. Great things indeed take time. A lot of research, trials, and scrupulosity went into Edinburgh Cashmere.

Chalana ensured that the project was not rushed. Strict perfection can be a good thing, and DC had everything prepared, planned, and organised down to the last detail. There were some points, he tells us, where he contemplated taking a complete 180-degree turn. But as millennials would put it, he kept on keeping on until the light at the end of the tunnel turned bigger, brighter, materialising into Edinburgh Cashmere.

Where Is Edinburgh Cashmere Now?

Edinburgh Cashmere is now a fashion-savvy must-have. It has built itself a diverse clientele of fashionistas that were really able to connect with DC’s unwavering commitment to quality.

This popularly growing brand has a wide variety of high-quality luxury scarves, stoles and capes that help you build a unique assemblage of clothing combinations. Not only are the ensemble pieces absolutely fabulous, they are made of soft, luxurious premium quality materials to keep you comfortable and chic-looking all day long.

With Edinburgh Cashmere, you will know you have spent your money right!

What Edinburgh Cashmere Finery Should You Buy?

Edinburgh Cashmere’s top-selling products include the DC Monogram Reversible Scarf, DC Stoles, Highland Stag Cape and Thistle design scarves.

In addition, the Edinburgh Cashmere Milano will add that starry touch to your evenings. Edinburgh Cashmere’s scarves are longer in length than usual. You can, hence, wear them in more ways than one.

Edinburgh Cashmere gives you elegance, trendiness and versatility. Men and women can style EC products however they choose.

What Else Is Didar Singh Chalana Up To?

The mystique of his bold, rebellious and illustrious clothing captures people’s hearts with finesse. But fashion-forwardness and stylistic audacity are not his only fortes.

DC is a real estate king and has several projects currently underway. He clinks wine glasses with the world’s biggest manufacturers and wholesalers and is in talks with several factories to expand his business.

Some top-tier international investors have expressed their interest in a possible collaboration. Besides property and investments, DC Singh is working on some projects with football clubs.

If you are a football zealot, keep an eye out for exciting news. DC is in no way done, and this is not his swan song. The DC Tasty venture, for instance, is yet another one of his many escapades.

DC is also exploring ride-hailing possibilities, and his mobile taxi app is in development. However, the skies are only the beginning for Didar Singh Chalana.

Despite his star-studded, extravagant fanfare, DC is a man of humble origins yet with a lot more to offer.

State the unstated with Edinburgh Cashmere and head out into the world as your possible best.

www.edinburghcashmere.co.uk

www.edinburghlambswool.co.uk

www.dcmilan.com

www.dcsingh.com

www.instagram.com/dcsingh_

www.facebook.com/dcsinghd

twitter.com/dcsingh_?s=11

facebook.com/edinburghcashmere