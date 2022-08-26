Staff at a Scotland-based firm have been given a £1,000 bonus to help with the cost of living crisis.
Around 40 workers at Vivalda Scotland in Cumbernauld and its sister businesses MSP Facades and Prism Powder Coating will receive the payment, which will be made in monthly installments of £250.
Peter Johnson, chairman and founder of Vivalda Group, said the extra payment was being made as the thought of staff facing anxiety due to rising bills did “not sit comfortably” with him.
Peter Johnson
The privately-owned firm previously safeguarded staff during the pandemic by ensuring that furlough payments would be topped up to make 100 per cent of their usual wage
Operating 12 business units across the UK and Ireland, Vivalda Group has a turnover of approximately £40m and non-flammable cladding brands UK building contractors, installers and architects
Mr Johnson said: “My staff are dedicated and hard-working, with a growing number giving over twenty year’s loyal service; the idea of even one of this superb team fretting over higher utility bills does not sit comfortably with me when something can be done to help.
“Vivalda is already one of the London Stock Exchange’s ‘Companies to Inspire Britain’ and I want us to live up to that reputation with action and not just words.”
