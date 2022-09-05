THE accountancy giant that incorporates the former Campbell Dallas and Scott Moncrieff firms in Scotland has opened a new office in Stirling.
Azets said it will increase its headcount in the city to 24 following the move to the open-plan offices in Kings Park, Laurelhill Business Park, with a range of posts, from graduate to student placements, expected to open up.
The firm said the move from its current office in Gladstone Place will support its ambitions to grow its client base across Stirling, Falkirk and Clackmannanshire, and in particular develop its focus on the dental and agricultural markets.
Roy Hogg, partner in Stirling, said: “We are looking forward to working in a flexible, highly efficient environment that is in tune with how our staff want to work, and how best to engage with our clients.
“Our Stirling office has a long and proud tradition serving clients, entrepreneurs and families across Central Scotland and we are very much looking forward to continuing that tradition, creating new employment opportunities and investing in the next generation of accountancy talent.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here