THE accountancy giant that incorporates the former Campbell Dallas and Scott Moncrieff firms in Scotland has opened a new office in Stirling.

Azets said it will increase its headcount in the city to 24 following the move to the open-plan offices in Kings Park, Laurelhill Business Park, with a range of posts, from graduate to student placements, expected to open up.

The firm said the move from its current office in Gladstone Place will support its ambitions to grow its client base across Stirling, Falkirk and Clackmannanshire, and in particular develop its focus on the dental and agricultural markets.

Roy Hogg, partner in Stirling, said: “We are looking forward to working in a flexible, highly efficient environment that is in tune with how our staff want to work, and how best to engage with our clients.

“Our Stirling office has a long and proud tradition serving clients, entrepreneurs and families across Central Scotland and we are very much looking forward to continuing that tradition, creating new employment opportunities and investing in the next generation of accountancy talent.”