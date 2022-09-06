By Scott Wright

A GLASGOW printing business has given staff a cash boost to help them cope with surging fuel bills.

McAllister Litho Glasgow (MLG) has announced that it will provide its 42 employees with a financial package worth more than £3,500 over the next seven months. The package is worth £500 per month.

The company intervened amid growing expectations new Prime Minister Liz Truss will announce emergency measures this week to protect households from rocketing fuel bills. The latest increase in the consumer energy price cap would see typical households pay £3,549 per year from October.

Brian McAllister, director of MLG, said: “It will be some relief to a lot of people who are struggling in the current climate and with costs increasing week to week; it offers some kind of stability.”

“Every member of staff will receive £3,500 (£500 a month). At that point we will review it and see what if any assistance the government is offering and possibly continue with more help if needed.”

He added: “Most people are under pressure at the moment. And they will get the initial payment this month. They were relieved and very thankful. Everyone at the moment is struggling with increased costs in general, with energy as the big thing.”

McAllister Litho Glasgow, which provides a range of print services to clients such as Public Health Scotland, ScotRail, Caledonian MacBrayne, Sky and Royal Botanic Gardens, operates from a 40,000 square foot premises near the based the Scottish Event Campus.

Mr McAllister, who runs the company with wife Janette, added: “We had an unusually busy summer period, and most people in the factory have done extra shifts. So this is also a bit of a thank you for their support.”

The company said its growth may have been stimulated by changes in its sales approach sparked by lockdown. Mr McAllister said: “Selling has completely changed. There is no need for the traditional milk round and we have transferred some accounts to the CSR team. Our turnover is around the same, but we are making more profit.”