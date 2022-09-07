A lifestyle business opportunity has come to the Highland Perthshire property market.

Mid Balchandy sits in an elevated position above the Tummel Valley in the heart of Highland Perthshire.

Currently owned by former art dealer Ginny Stacy-Marks, the main house is accompanied by two cottages which are run as a successful, five-star, luxury holiday let business.

On the market with premium rural estate agents, Bell Ingram for offers over £1.2m the three properties offer the right buyer a slice of Highland Perthshire paradise, only two and half miles from Pitlochry.

Ms Stacy-Marks, who is originally from Sussex, said: “I am extremely privileged to live here and share this place with my guests who travel to Mid Balchandy from all over the world.

“I see my guests arrive stressed but after a night in my cosy Cottage or Bothy they look like different people – it’s then that I know I have done something right.”

Mid Balchandy, The Steading

With views over the Tummel Valley to Strathtay, Ms Stacy-Marks says living at Mid Balchandy feels as though you are “away from the cares of the world” as she fondly describes the properties as her “bubble on hill.”

Ms Stacy-Marks bought the properties in 2014 when she set to work renovating the original two bedroom farmhouse to form The Cottage and Cart Shed and Hay Loft which became The Bothy with the dream of running a luxury holiday business.

Following a full renovation, the owner was able to put her love of interior design to good use by dressing the properties with furniture and decoration of the highest specification, which is available in the sale by separate negotiation, the agent said.

“I feel as though I have fulfilled my dream,” Ms Stacy-Marks continues, “I have created two stunning destinations from the old cart shed and the original farmhouse which has been a great pleasure of mine and guests often comment on the design as a deciding factor when choosing to holiday here at Mid Balchandy.”

Her eye for design is also on show in the main home, The Steading, the agent said.

As she speaks about her next move, Ms Stacy-Marks describes her reasons for moving on from her much loved home: “After my husband passed at age 56, I realised I needed to fulfil my ambitions at Mid Balchandy and now I have done that I feel ready to wind down.

"The business is thriving, and I love welcoming guests to this special place, but I am now ready to do more of the other things in life that I enjoy such as cycling and wild swimming.”

However, Highland Perthshire has made her mark on the businesswoman who plans to stay local and find the perfect plot to create an eco home.

