All schools and nurseries in Scotland have been told to close next week to mark the Queen's state funeral. 

Monday, September 19, will be a national bank holiday, and marks the final day of the period of national mourning.

It will allow individuals, businesses and other organisations to pay their respects to Her Majesty and commemorate Her reign.

The Scottish Government confirmed to The Herald that it has advised local authorities that schools across Scotland should close on Monday as 'a mark of respect'.

The advice also applies to other education settings that would normally be closed on a bank holiday.

It follows earlier confirmation by Glasgow City Council that it will only provide essential services on Monday, with all other services including schools and nurseries to close.

Edinburgh City Council confirmed the closure has been in place since term dates were released, and before the national bank holiday was announced.