TWO historic Scottish law firms are to merge, with two of the three partners in one practice to retire.
Macfarlane & Co Solicitors will be absorbed by Holmes Mackillop from the start of next month.
Alison Macfarlane and Greig McPhailwill retire from the practice.
April Cuthbert, currently a partner in Macfarlane & Co, will join Holmes Mackillop as a senior associate in its office in William Street in Johnstone, which has been serving clients there for over 100 years. Jan Kerr and Heather McQuilken, currently associates in Macfarlane & Co, will also join Holmes Mackillop’s team of solicitors.
READ MORE: Glasgow law firm acquires 'largest' legal company in Scottish region
The longstanding office of Macfarlane & Co in Kenmure Avenue in Bishopbriggs, will become an “important new location for Holmes Mackillop” and Ms Kerr will continue to be based there.
Macfarlane & Co’s office in St Vincent Street will close, with business transferring to Holmes Mackillop’s Glasgow office in Douglas Street.
Alison Macfarlane, who founded her firm in 1971, said: “Macfarlane & Co has been providing high quality legal advice to its clients throughout Scotland for over 50 years and, as a result of a number of successful mergers during that time, is proud to share with Greig McPhail, previously of Philp & Miller, a longstanding and loyal client base, in some cases representing families for five generations.
"I am so pleased to have agreed this deal with Holmes Mackillop, a firm we know well and hold in the highest regard. Clients will also enjoy access to a greater range of legal specialisms such as dispute resolution, corporate law and some of the more complex areas of tax and trusts work.”
Ross Brown, of Holmes Mackillop said: “It is a privilege to have this opportunity to look after Macfarlane & Co’s clients, and to welcome April, Jan and Heather and their colleagues to our firm. We will all work hard to ensure a smooth transition."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here