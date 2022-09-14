TWO historic Scottish law firms are to merge, with two of the three partners in one practice to retire.

Macfarlane & Co Solicitors will be absorbed by Holmes Mackillop from the start of next month.

Alison Macfarlane and Greig McPhailwill retire from the practice.

April Cuthbert, currently a partner in Macfarlane & Co, will join Holmes Mackillop as a senior associate in its office in William Street in Johnstone, which has been serving clients there for over 100 years. Jan Kerr and Heather McQuilken, currently associates in Macfarlane & Co, will also join Holmes Mackillop’s team of solicitors.

The longstanding office of Macfarlane & Co in Kenmure Avenue in Bishopbriggs, will become an “important new location for Holmes Mackillop” and Ms Kerr will continue to be based there.

Macfarlane & Co’s office in St Vincent Street will close, with business transferring to Holmes Mackillop’s Glasgow office in Douglas Street.

Alison Macfarlane, who founded her firm in 1971, said: “Macfarlane & Co has been providing high quality legal advice to its clients throughout Scotland for over 50 years and, as a result of a number of successful mergers during that time, is proud to share with Greig McPhail, previously of Philp & Miller, a longstanding and loyal client base, in some cases representing families for five generations.

"I am so pleased to have agreed this deal with Holmes Mackillop, a firm we know well and hold in the highest regard. Clients will also enjoy access to a greater range of legal specialisms such as dispute resolution, corporate law and some of the more complex areas of tax and trusts work.”

Ross Brown, of Holmes Mackillop said: “It is a privilege to have this opportunity to look after Macfarlane & Co’s clients, and to welcome April, Jan and Heather and their colleagues to our firm. We will all work hard to ensure a smooth transition."