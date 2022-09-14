By Ian McConnell
THE value of Scottish retail sales in August was up 6.2 per cent on the same month of last year, industry figures show.
Adjusting for shop price inflation, the year-on-year rise in sales volumes north of the Border last month was 1.1%, according to the figures published today by the Scottish Retail Consortium.
SRC director David Lonsdale said: “The value of retail sales in Scotland edged up in August, even when adjusted for shop prices…Growth was seen in both food and the more discretionary non-food categories, albeit the latter slowed somewhat.
“Demand for clothing and footwear, especially for back-to-school ranges, was weaker than expected, albeit sales of warmer clothing including knitwear increased.”
Paul Martin, UK head of retail at accountancy firm and survey sponsor KPMG, said: “A warm Scottish summer combined with rising prices caused August sales to grow by 6% year-on-year but, when inflation is considered, the cost-of-living crisis is clearly starting to have a real impact on spending.
“Households across the country will be taking a long hard look at budgets...in order to factor in the increased cost of energy and double-digit [percentage] inflation. With Christmas just three pay days away, it’s likely the brakes will be firmly applied on non-essential spending for most people.”
