A MOVE to partly demolish and rebuild a shopping centre in the Scottish capital has been recommended for approval.

A detailed planning application has been under consideration by City of Edinburgh Council planers for the reconfiguration of Ocean Terminal.

The application represents the first phase of a £100 million masterplan to transform the 20-year-old shopping centre, opening up the Leith waterfront and creating a new community-led complex "which prioritises the people who live and work in the area".

As part of the plans, the north end of the existing centre, site of former Debenhams and a car park, will be demolished and a new frontage constructed, with retail and hospitality units looking out on to new public realm.

A planning document stated: “The centre will continue to function as a commercial centre and the design and scale of the new outward looking end of the building is acceptable, whilst allowing future development to come forward in a co-ordinated manner.

“Amenity issues can be adequately dealt with through the use of conditions and other matters such as in relation to transport, ecology and flooding and are acceptable. There are no material considerations which indicate that the proposal should be refused. Therefore, the proposal is acceptable.”

Councillors will consider the recommendation at a meeting next week.

The plans lodged by the centre’s Scottish owners, Ambassador Group, follow extensive consultation, including two public exhibitions, which the developer said have shown “strong support for the new vision for the area”.

Detailed plans for phase two, the construction of a mixed-use development comprising a range of housing, commercial units and public realm with a new walkway and cycle tracks along the water line, will be submitted later in the spring.

The new layout and design will open up views, including new aspects on to Royal Yacht Britannia, providing waterfront seating areas and creating an unobstructed promenade along the water's edge, the Glasgow-based owner, who bought the centre in 2020, said.

