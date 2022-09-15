By Ian McConnell
NORTH Sea player Serica Energy yesterday revealed “extremely frustrating” delays to drilling operations on its North Eigg exploration well, which it said would increase costs by around £3 million but “not impact the chance of success”.
Serica’s shares dipped after it told the stock market that drilling operations on the well had encountered delays and that, “following a recent equipment failure and the required mobilisation of a replacement…operations are now expected to take some six weeks longer to complete than the original schedule”.
The company added: “Operations had been progressing successfully despite some drilling delays in the top-hole sections. During recent preparations for drilling the third section of the well there was a failure of a vital piece of rig equipment during routine pre-job testing. A replacement has been sourced and planning is under way to transport this to the drilling rig.”
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Jacob Rees-Mogg moves on from unnecessary role in fascinating appointment by Truss
Serica said this would “have no impact on the ultimate geological outcome of the well and it is expected that all well costs will benefit from the investment allowances available under the recently introduced Energy Profits Levy”.
The company added that its net well cost after tax was anticipated to increase by approximately £3m as a result of the delays.
Serica told the stock market it was now expected results from the well would be available in December.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Why anticipated opposition to Truss Brexit bill is good news for economy
Mitch Flegg, chief executive of Serica, said: “This high-impact exploration well is the latest in a series of capital investment projects undertaken by Serica with the objective of increasing our production in an environmentally sensitive manner. This programme is designed to help increase the UK’s security of supply and reduce its reliance on imports. The technical delays encountered on this project are extremely frustrating but do not impact either the chance of success or the significant prospective volumes of this exploration prospect.”
Serica shares yesterday fell 8.5p or 2.2% to 380.5p.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here