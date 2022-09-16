Investing in local expertise and proud to pay the full Living Wage to staff, family-operated waste management company WRC Recycling is now adding 30 new jobs to the business due to rapid growth. By Karen Peattie

AS Renfrewshire business WRC Recycling cements its commitment to its local community through its investment in plant and people, the progressive company has received Living Wage accreditation and joins others businesses across Scotland paying staff a minimum hourly wage of £9.90.

In Scotland, 14 per cent of jobs pay less than the real Living Wage and the long-established Inchinnan recycling and waste management business is proud to deliver a fair day’s pay for a hard day’s work.

The long-established recycling and waste management business, run by managing director Robert Capper jnr, his parents Robert and Carole Capper, and Brian Capper, recently opened a new £4 million Kiverco construction and demolition (C&D) waste plant, officially launched last month by Provost Lorraine Cameron of Renfrewshire Council.

Mr Capper said: “We’re a local company that is investing and creating jobs for local people and we are proud to receive Living Wage accreditation. We currently employ about 60 people and will be creating 30 new jobs within the next year as our new plant beds in.”

Supported by a £500,000 grant from Scottish Enterprise, the Kiverco plant will allow the business to handle a greater volume of material on-site while recovering a higher-quality recyclable product for onward processing.

The family business has ambitious plans for growth via acquisition as it cements its position as one of the UK’s leading players in an industry that is becoming increasingly important as the country accelerates its transition to net zero.

The Inchinnan-based company, which has grown from humble beginnings to a £15 million-turnover business, invested in the region of £6m in its modern recycling centre and head office in 2017.

The business was set up by Mr Capper and his family in 1998 and previously traded in Linwood and Johnstone.

WRC buys and processes waste from industry and households, and sells basic materials from recycled waste. From recycling wheelie bins and the high-density polyethylene (HDPE) piping used in salmon farming, to skip hire and confidential paper shredding, the company is described as a “one-stop shop for recycling and waste management” and offers “cradle to grave” recycling and bespoke solutions to companies across the UK, Ireland and Europe.

As part of its corporate social responsibility agenda and commitment to providing employment for local people, WRC has formed a partnership with Renfrewshire Council and DFN Project Search, the international transition to work programme committed to transforming the lives of young people with learning disabilities and autism.

Twenty-two-year-old Mitchell Marshall from Paisley joined the business for work experience earlier this year and has since become a full-time employee, impressing his colleagues with his attitude which has seen him grow his skills and boost his confidence.

Mr Capper noted that the DFN programme “undoubtedly aligns with our business objectives and commitment to creating opportunities for the local youth in Renfrewshire while creating an inclusive workforce that is free from discrimination”.

The business is also a voracious supporter of local charities and regularly donates to Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity after Mr Capper’s young daughter, Amy, was treated there.

Other charities supported by WRC include: Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland; The Bible Centre, Inchinnan; Teen Challenge Strathclyde; and Lord’s Work Trust in Kilmarnock.

WRC is also this year’s official charity partner for St Vincent’s Hospice in Houston and a group of employees will be taking part in a glass walk – similar to fire walking but on broken and sterilised bottles instead of hot embers – in late October to raise money to help fund the operational costs of the hospice.

Meanwhile, the company has a significant interest in helping reduce deforestation and has carried out extensive tree planting on 1,500 acres of its farmland in Ayrshire and Renfrewshire as well as Perthshire.

Mr Capper concluded: “As a responsible employer supporting local people and the wider community, it is important that we give back to Renfrewshire and operate as a good neighbour, with our staff very much at the heart of that – they share our values and vision.”

