MIKE Ashley is to step down as a director of Sports Direct owner Frasers Group next month, but has agreed to lend £100 million to the business.
Frasers said Mr Ashley - who founded the Sports Direct business 40 years ago - will leave the board after the group's annual shareholder meeting on October 19, although he will continue to act as an adviser to the board and senior management.
The billionaire retail magnate had already handed over the reins to new chief executive Michael Murray in May, when he stepped back into an executive director role.
Mr Murray, the founder's son-in-law, was promoted to the position after leading Frasers' "elevation strategy" as the firm has sought to grow its premium division.
Mr Ashley has remained closely involved in the firm's management and is still the group's controlling shareholder with a stake of nearly 70%.
He said he remained "100% committed" to backing the group and will stump up £100 million in financing to show his "continuing strong support", with the cash lent on the same commercial terms as its existing borrowing facilities.
Mr Ashley launched Sports Direct, which was in recent years embroiled in a much-publicised merchandise row with Rangers, in 1982, later changing its name to Frasers Group after buying the House of Frasers department store in 2018.
It has since gone on to snap up a raft of retail high street brands, including Game, Evans Cycles, Jack Wills and Flannels.
Mr Ashley said: "It is clear that the group has the right leadership and strategy in place and I feel very confident passing the baton to Michael and his team.
"Although I am stepping down from the board, I remain 100% committed to supporting Frasers and Michael's plans and ambitions, and I look forward to helping the team as and when they require me.
"My commitment and support as a Frasers' shareholder is as strong as ever."
Mr Murray added: "Mike has built an incredible business over the past 40 years and, on behalf of the board and the group, I want to thank him for all he has done.
"With our new strategy and leadership team, we are driving this business forward at pace and we are all excited for the future."
Colin McLean: Turmoil has shaken foundations of economic and public policy and radical review is needed
ECONOMIC shocks are undermining long-held views on forecasting and planning.
The Bank of England and other central banks seem unable to understand and forecast inflation, never mind control it.
Agenda: Moving fast is key to helping firms fill vacancies
IF I were to sum up the Scottish employment industry in one word, it would be “agile”.
We are currently experiencing a high level of vacancies across multiple industries and sectors.
Sign up for free: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the seven-day round-up on Sunday 👇
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here