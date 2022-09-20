Scottish financial solutions provider Opulus has taken over Glasgow-based Nicolson Accountancy in its largest acquisition since launching at the end of last year.

Founded by Angus and Sue Nicolson more than 20 years ago, Nicolson Accountancy has offices in Glasgow, Kilmarnock and Stornoway and provides accountancy, tax and payroll services to more than 2,000 clients throughout the UK, Europe and the US. Its operations also include specialist Norwegian tax and payroll support.

The acquisition by Opulus has been funded by a seven-figure investment made by N4 Investments earlier this year, and start-up support from Virgin Money. Opulus said the deal will "significantly" expand its footprint as it continues to build its business, which provides a range of financial and operational solutions to small and medium-sized firms.

“This is a pivotal acquisition in the growth of Opulus Financial," chief executive Matthew Garstang said.

"Nicolson Accountancy is a highly-regarded practice in the industry and both Angus and Sue bring a wealth of accountancy and tax experience. Their knowledge will be invaluable to the business going forward as we look to further expand our presence across Scotland.”

This is the fourth acquisition by Opulus since its inception, joining smaller deals for John Kerr & Co in Saltcoats, Alexander Marshall in Motherwell, and Craig Cleland in East Kilbride.

Angus and Sue Nicolson will continue working with Mr Garstang and the wider Opulus team to help strengthen the accountancy, tax and payroll element of the CFO (chief financial officer) solutions business.

Angus and Sue Nicolson added: “We are excited to be working with Matthew to expand the services offered to our clients and help build the wider practice.”