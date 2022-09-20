DUCK & Waffle is expected to open its first Scottish restaurant in November.
The company, which has its flagship on the 40th floor of 110 Bishopsgate in London, is expected to open in the St James Quarter in Edinburgh as its inaugural site north of the Border.
The all-day restaurant is to occupy an 8,400 sq ft site. Edinburgh-based McKenzie Owens Projects partnered with du Boulay Contracts of London for the contract for a “a stunning fit out of the new Duck & Waffle restaurant due to open November” it said this week.
Duck & Waffle says it offers a “playful take” on traditional British cuisine with broad European influences “emphasising local, rustic, seasonal and sustainable ingredients”.
Shimon Bokovza, of Duck & Waffle, said earlier: “We’re eager to participate in the city’s love for culture and the arts through our own contribution of culinary creativity and epicurean community.”
