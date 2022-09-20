DUCK & Waffle is expected to open its first Scottish restaurant in November.

The company, which has its flagship on the 40th floor of 110 Bishopsgate in London, is expected to open in the St James Quarter in Edinburgh as its inaugural site north of the Border.

The all-day restaurant is to occupy an 8,400 sq ft site. Edinburgh-based McKenzie Owens Projects partnered with du Boulay Contracts of London for the contract for a “a stunning fit out of the new Duck & Waffle restaurant due to open November” it said this week.

Duck & Waffle says it offers a “playful take” on traditional British cuisine with broad European influences “emphasising local, rustic, seasonal and sustainable ingredients”.

Shimon Bokovza, of Duck & Waffle, said earlier: “We’re eager to participate in the city’s love for culture and the arts through our own contribution of culinary creativity and epicurean community.”

Glasgow accountancy firm sold after two decades in family ownership

Scottish financial solutions provider Opulus has taken over Glasgow-based Nicolson Accountancy in its largest acquisition since launching at the end of last year.

Founded by Angus and Sue Nicolson more than 20 years ago, Nicolson Accountancy has offices in Glasgow, Kilmarnock and Stornoway and provides accountancy, tax and payroll services to more than 2,000 clients throughout the UK, Europe and the US.

Loch Lomond Flamingo Land development could face legal challenge

CONTROVERSIAL plans for a tourism development on the banks of Loch Lomond by the owners of Flamingo Land could have broken strict environmental planning rules, leaving the development open to potential future legal challenge.

That is the view of the Scottish Greens, who have been leading a campaign against the revamped plans for holiday accommodation and lodges in the National Park.

