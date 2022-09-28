Network of electric vehicle chargers goes live

A NETWORK of electric vehicle chargers has gone live in the Scottish capital.

City of Edinburgh Council said 81 new chargers in 141 charging bays have been installed including 41 rapid and fast chargers in 72 bays at on-street locations with the remainder provided at Hermiston and Ingliston Park and Ride sites.

The roll-out is designed to encourage and support the take-up of cleaner, low emission transport like electric vehicles.

It comes as SSE Energy Solutions unveiled a six-bay ultra-rapid charging hub on Glasgow's Castlebank Street.

Scott Arthur, Edinburgh transport convener, said: "These new chargers will provide convenient charging for residents and visitors alike travelling around the city.

"Increasing the provision for greener technologies such as electric cars is a vital step in our wider plan for decarbonising transport in Edinburgh and for reaching our goal to become a net-zero carbon city by 2030, which is brought into sharp focus during Scotland’s Climate Week.

"Of course, choosing to walk, cycle or use public transport is the best travel decision people can make if they want to help us in our net-zero ambition.

Michael Matheson, Scottish Net Zero Secretary said: "Phasing out the need for new petrol and diesel cars and vans by 2030, to help respond to the climate emergency, can only be achieved if drivers have the range confidence that comes from readily available charging infrastructure.

"These latest charge points help provide that confidence to people who require EV charging in the capital.

"Our previous funding approaches have helped us deliver the most public electric vehicle charging points outside of London, and the most rapid charge points anywhere in the UK.

"We now want to see greater private sector investment and involvement in line with our draft vision for Scotland’s public EV charging network – delivering more infrastructure faster and in way that is more accessible than ever before."

​Bank of England in bond-buying scheme to 'restore orderly market conditions'

THE Bank of England is to launch a temporary UK Government bond-buying programme to “restore orderly market conditions” after the value of the pound plummeted after the Chancellor’s mini-budget.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's growth strategy including cutting tax for the super-rich and the basic rate of tax as well as stamp duty in England.

Wetherspoon puts pubs up for sale

JD Wetherspoon has put more than 30 pubs up for sale.

The pub giant, chaired by outspoken licensed trade veteran Tim Martin, has instructed property agents CBRE and Savills to find buyers for a mix of 10 freehold and 22 leasehold outlets.

