By Ian McConnell
Scottish restaurant and bar operator Buzzworks Holdings is closing all 16 of its venues on Monday for its annual “wellbeing day” for its workforce.
Buzzworks said this would give its 650-plus staff “the opportunity to meet up, get to know each other in the great outdoors and take part in activities to help boost mental health and wellbeing”.
The 16 venues include Scotts in Troon, Largs and South Queensferry, Vic’s & The Vine in Prestwick, Lido venues in Prestwick and Troon, The Tree House in Ayr, The Long House and The Duke in Kilmarnock, The Mill House in Stewarton, The Bridge Inn in Linlithgow, The Corner House in Kilwinning, The Coach House in Bridge of Weir, The Fox Troon and the family business’s newest venues, Herringbone in Edinburgh and North Berwick.
Buzzworks said it had invested more than £12,000 to allow the "team across the business to enjoy time off together and boost their wellbeing" – funding activities including hill climbing, golfing, pottery painting and escape rooms.
Kenny Blair, managing director of Buzzworks, said: “We love asking our people for suggestions on what else we can do to create a happy, positive working environment that stays with them after they finish their shifts and head home, and our wellbeing day forms just one part of an ongoing programme of initiatives that support our people both within the business and in their personal life.
“The two are intertwined and it’s something we are always mindful of. Now more than ever, it’s important that we all look after our own wellbeing so we in turn can look after those that matter most to us.”
He added: “Throughout the past year many of our people have given back to the local communities we operate in either by volunteering or taking on a variety of fundraising challenges, so with this in mind it’s time to give back to them and reward our people with a day that focuses on them.”
